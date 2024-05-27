Van Dijk and Gravenberch look forward to arrival of new manager Slot

Liverpool's Dutch contingent are looking forward to the arrival of compatriot Arne Slot (45) at the club as manager next season with club captain Virgil van Dijk (32) committed to staying at Anfield.

Van Dijk said he had already spoken to Slot and that he was eagerly awaiting the next campaign and working under the former Feyenoord coach, who takes over from Jurgen Klopp (56).

"I still have a year left on my contract. I am club captain and I have made it clear I am there for the new coach and enthusiastic over the next season," Van Dijk said on Monday as the Netherlands began their training camp for the European Championship.

"Obviously, there will be a lot of changes but I am confident we will make a big success of it.

"I congratulated him of course and I'm really pleased for him and his family. We spoke about the team and the future but now my focus is fully on the national team," he told Dutch television.

Ryan Gravenberch (22) said Slot had proven his worth at Feyenoord, where he won the Dutch league last season and the cup this term.

"I think he can be good for my career, it's a coach who wants to play good football," said the midfielder, who signed from Bayern Munich last August.

Slot was named Liverpool manager last week as Klopp departed after a nine-year managerial reign.