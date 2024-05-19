Feyenoord send off Liverpool-bound coach Arne Slot with banners and victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Feyenoord send off Liverpool-bound coach Arne Slot with banners and victory

Feyenoord send off Liverpool-bound coach Arne Slot with banners and victory

Arne Slot will be the new Liverpool manager after the departure of Jurgen Klopp
Arne Slot will be the new Liverpool manager after the departure of Jurgen KloppReuters
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot (45) took charge of his last match with the Dutch club before taking over at Liverpool and he was greeted with banners emblazoned with 'walk on, walk on', a line from the anthem shared by both his old and new team's fans.

Feyenoord said goodbye to their coach on Sunday with an empathic 4-0 win in the home derby against Excelsior, two days after Slot confirmed that would be the next manager at Anfield.

Supporters chanted Slot’s name for most of the match in a poignant farewell as Feyenoord finished second to PSV in the Dutch league standings.

Slot had steered Feyenoord to only a second championship in 23 years when they won the title at the end of the 2022-23 season.

They had no answer in this campaign to PSV, who lost only one of their 34 games and finished seven points ahead of second placed Feyenoord.

"I am extremely grateful for the memories I have made at this great club," Slot told supporters after the match at De Kuip.

"I owe the most thanks to the players who have always given everything for the club."

He also thanked the Feyenoord fans, whose "huge support" he said he felt from his first day at the club. Slot, who won the Dutch Cup with Feyenoord this year, was coach of the Rotterdam team for three seasons.

"The level of appreciation that I have achieved here because of the performances ... if that can ever be surpassed, I am really very privileged," he added.

On Friday, after weeks of intense speculation, Slot confirmed he was to be the new Liverpool manager, replacing Jurgen Klopp who oversaw his last game on Sunday as the Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSlot ArneKlopp JurgenFeyenoordLiverpool
Related Articles
Style to Spurs snub: Five things to know about future Anfield boss Arne Slot
Feyenoord and Liverpool reportedly reach verbal agreement over Arne Slot
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool target Arne Slot in line for 'best job in world'
Show more
Football
Premier League breaks new scoring record after last-day goal spree
Lille miss out on Champions League qualification as Nice score late to break hearts
Ligue 1 as it happened: Lyon score late to secure European football as Lens miss out
Updated
Lorient net five to pull off miraculous escape from automatic relegation against Clermont
Metz relegated to Ligue 2 on goal scored as PSG cruise to victory
Brest in Lala land to qualify for Champions League after big victory over Toulouse
Lukaku on target as 10-man Roma get back to winning ways against Genoa
Pep Guardiola admits 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph
Hotshot Haaland and Ortega's save: Why City won the Premier League
Departing Klopp encourages fans to embrace future after emotional finale at Liverpool
Most Read
Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings