Feyenoord and Liverpool reportedly reach verbal agreement over Arne Slot

Arne Slot is expected to be announced as the new Liverpool boss soon

Feyenoord and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement regarding the appointment of Arne Slot (45) as head coach of the Premier League club, Dutch media reported on Friday.

Slot said on Thursday that he wanted to succeed German Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have held positive discussions and only the final details need to be decided for Slot to join the English club, Dutch newspaper AD reported.

Liverpool hope to complete the negotiations this weekend, the report added.

The clubs have also agreed on the compensation fee Liverpool will pay to Feyenoord, Dutch and British media reported later on Friday.

