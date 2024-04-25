Arne Slot: 'I want to be Liverpool's next manager, clubs are negotiating'

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot (45) confirmed on Thursday the reports linking him with a move to Liverpool and has already told the Dutch club that he wants to leave.

"I want to be Liverpool's next manager, my decision is clear. Feyenoord and Liverpool are in talks to negotiate, I'm waiting for what comes of it. I'm confident, waiting for the clubs to reach an understanding," Slot told ESPN.

In recent days several names have been linked with the Liverpool job, which will be vacated by Jurgen Klopp (56) at the end of the season. Sporting coach Ruben Amorim (39) has been tipped as one of the big favourites, as has the Dutch coach.

Apparently, the decision has already been made by Slot, who made these bombshell statements moments before he took to the field for Feyenoord 's game at Go Ahead Eagles and just after PSV had virtually secured the championship title.