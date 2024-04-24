Liverpool reportedly open talks with Feyenoord over coach Arne Slot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Liverpool reportedly open talks with Feyenoord over coach Arne Slot
Liverpool reportedly open talks with Feyenoord over coach Arne Slot
Updated
Arne Slot won the KNVB Cup with Feyenoord on Sunday
Arne Slot won the KNVB Cup with Feyenoord on SundayReuters
Liverpool have lined up Feyenoord coach Arne Slot (45) as successor to departing manager Jurgen Klopp (56) and have opened negotiations with the Eredivisie club, Dutch media reported on Wednesday.

The Algemeen Dagblad newspaper said Liverpool made contact with Feyenoord on Wednesday morning.

Slot was heavily linked with a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur last year, but opted to stay at Feyenoord and signed a contract extension with the Dutch side.

Reports added that Liverpool will have to pay an undisclosed sum to Feyenoord for Slot's services.

He has been widely praised for his innovative, attacking football with Feyenoord, winning the league title in the 2022-23 season, as well as the KNVB Cup on Sunday.

In his first season at Feyenoord, he also led the Rotterdam club to the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Slot, who was a journeyman midfielder as a player, began his coaching career at AZ Alkmaar, first as an assistant under John van den Brom, and then head coach from 2019-20.

Earlier this week, Feyenoord CEO Dennis te Kloese responded to questions over Slot's future in an interview with ESPN, saying: "We assume that he will also be our trainer next year.

"We have experienced this situation before and will take good care of our own interests."

Reuters has contacted Liverpool for comment.

Liverpool were linked with a move for their former player and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso earlier this year, but the Spaniard opted to commit his future to the Bundesliga champions.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim was also among the names linked with the top job at Liverpool.

Klopp announced in January that he would stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

The German joined the club in October 2015 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield.

Premier League table
Premier League tableFlashscore

In his final campaign, Liverpool have won the League Cup and remain in contention for the Premier League title. Liverpool sit second in the standings with 74 points from 33 matches, three behind leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand.

They visit local rivals Everton in a league match later on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballFeyenoordLiverpool
Related Articles
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot leading race to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Everton vs Liverpool: Three great Merseyside derbies held at Goodison Park
Liverpool's Klopp counting on cool heads and fresh legs to win Merseyside derby
Show more
Football
Popp the hero as 10-man Marinos advance to Asian Champions League final on penalties
Derby Week: Battle for Civil War cannon as duel for Texas takes over MLS
Austria coach Ralf Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich
Erling Haaland ruled out of Man City's crucial trip to Brighton
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez hospitalised with chest pain
Mauricio Pochettino frustrated by Chelsea's inconsistency after thrashing at Arsenal
Kai Havertz coming good at the perfect time for title-chasing Arsenal
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot leading race to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Chelsea clash has come at the perfect time for nervy Arsenal, or has it?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings