Everton vs Liverpool: Three great Merseyside derbies held at Goodison Park

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (56) will take part in his final Merseyside derby this Wednesday night at Goodison Park.

It will also be one of the last times the Reds and Everton compete at the historic ground, where the Blues have played since 1892.

The Toffees are due to move into their new stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Goodison has hosted more top-flight matches than any other stadium in England, but nothing gets the crowd going more than a Merseyside derby.

Ahead of the 244th iteration of Everton vs Liverpool, let's take a look at three of the greatest derbies held at Goodison in the Premier League era.

Liverpool fans still shudder at the sight of Andrew Johnson bearing down on Pepe Reina in compilation clips.

Everton legend Tim Cahill started things off just before the half-hour mark, taking full advantage of the Reds' defence coming undone by a rogue Lee Carsley header.

Perhaps rattled by a strong start by the hosts, Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher mistimed what should have been an easy clearance to gift Johnson a chance to strike.

The forward made no mistake and tucked the ball underneath Reina to make it 2-0 10 minutes before the break.

Liverpool, by then clearly frustrated, weren't allowed any room to grow into the game in the second period but were able to hold off Everton.

That was, until Carsley rifled an effort toward Reina in time added on.

The Spaniard parried the strike and then attempted to catch the loose ball while travelling toward his own net.

Reina scrambled and lifted the ball away from the goal line - but it was met by the head of Johnson, who bagged his brace and secured a memorable win for Everton's faithful.

Klopp's biggest win at Goodison - against Rafa Benitez, who became the first person to manage both Liverpool and Everton since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

This match was in the middle of a tough patch for the Blues, compounded by perhaps the greatest team assembled in the Premier League era.

After just nine minutes, Jordan Henderson gave his side the lead with a left-footed rocket.

Ten minutes later, Mohamed Salah sat Jordan Pickford down and made it 2-0 as Liverpool threatened to rub salt in the wounds of their rivals.

Demarai Gray would pull one back for Everton before the break - with their only shot on target in the first half - to fire a warning at the visitors.

But it didn't count for much when Salah made it 3-1 with a wonderful solo effort just after an hour had gone.

A little over 10 minutes from full-time, Diogo Jota made it four from a tight angle and condemned Everton to their heaviest Merseyside derby defeat in 39 years.

A classic in the modern era, back when 'the friendly derby' was a little bit more pally, featuring fight-backs from both sides.

The stage was set after just five minutes as Liverpool stormed into the lead through Emile Heskey, who broke away from the pack after Everton were denied a penalty-kick at the other end.

It would indeed develop into a feisty match, with strong challenges flying in from both sides throughout the remainder of the first period.

Duncan Ferguson - who else? - would get Everton back on level terms just before the break and was booked for his unreserved celebration.

Not too dissimilar to how their first goal was scored, Liverpool would edge in front through Markus Babbel with a little over 30 minutes left on the clock.

A break-away, set off when Dietmar Hamann found Robbie Fowler, who was able to trickle a ball through to the full-back for a rare league goal.

Things would become a bit desperate for Liverpool, though, once Igor Biscan was shown a red card after 77 minutes.

David Unsworth, who had failed to clear Fowler's earlier cross, was awarded a chance to become the derby-day hero from the spot in the 83rd minute.

The Englishman held his nerve and poked the penalty-kick hard and low, beating a helpless Sander Westerveld, with what was surely the last goal of the match.

But wait! Gary McAllister places the ball down for a free-kick at least 40 yards from Everton's net with a minute left to play of the five added on.

The Scot pumps the ball toward the box, which catches goalkeeper Paul Gerrard off-guard, and 10-man Liverpool had sealed the win in the most dramatic of fashions.

