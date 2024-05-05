Manchester United legend Roy Keane labels Erling Haaland a 'spoilt brat' amid spat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United legend Roy Keane labels Erling Haaland a 'spoilt brat' amid spat
Manchester United legend Roy Keane labels Erling Haaland a 'spoilt brat' amid spat
Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane
Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy KeaneAFP
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (23) has been branded a "spoilt brat" by Roy Keane as the former Manchester United star stepped up his war of words with the Norwegian.

Keane has been critical of Haaland on several occasions this season and he reignited their feud following City's 5-1 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Haaland scored four times in the rout as City moved within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

But he appeared frustrated when he was substituted by City boss Pep Guardiola in the closing stages at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola later said Haaland was annoyed with the officiating in the match, but Keane was quick to lambast the striker.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored four goals against Wolves
Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored four goals against WolvesAFP

"I think we saw Haaland yesterday brought off not too happy, behaving like a spoilt brat," Keane told Sky Sports in his role as a pundit for Liverpool's win against Tottenham on Sunday.

"I think when you have the spat as well with the manager and obviously your star man, it doesn't help that results aren't going your way.

"But because they win the game, he scores goals it's almost forgotten about."

Keane had previously blasted Haaland's general play as that of a "League Two" player this season, which led the former Borussia Dortmund star to hit back following the Wolves game.

"I don't really care that much about that man, so that's all right," Haaland said.

Keane was infamously sent off for a brutal foul on Haaland's father Alfie, who was playing for Manchester City during a derby against United in 2001.

Alfie made just a handful of appearances after that before having to retire aged just 30, although it was later claimed the injury from Keane's tackle was not the cause.

Keane admitted in his autobiography that his challenge was premeditated due to a prior grudge.

After Keane was hurt in a tackle with Alfie, then playing for Leeds, in 1997, the Norwegian stood over him, apparently accusing his rival of feigning injury.

But Keane had ruptured his cruciate ligament and he wrote in his book of their 2001 clash: "I'd waited long enough. I hit him hard. The ball was there (I think). Take that. And don't ever stand over me sneering about fake injuries."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKeane RoyHaaland Erling BrautManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola backs 'best striker in the world' Haaland after Roy Keane criticism
Pep Guardiola hails 'back to business' Erling Haaland after Manchester City rout Wolves
Erling Haaland hits four as Manchester City hammer Wolves to keep pace with Arsenal
Show more
Football
Stefano Pioli respects silent protest from AC Milan fans during draw with Genoa
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Updated
Roma and Juventus play out entertaining draw as battle for Champions League football heats up
Cesar Luis Menotti dead at 85: Romantic who led Argentina to World Cup
No second thoughts for departing Jurgen Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory
Ange Postecoglou claims Tottenham have no mentality issues despite another heavy defeat
Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to recover energy in battle for Champions League spot
Milan forced to settle for point after six-goal thriller with mid-table Genoa
West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings