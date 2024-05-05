Stefano Pioli respects silent protest from AC Milan fans during draw with Genoa

  4. Stefano Pioli respects silent protest from AC Milan fans during draw with Genoa
Milan fans' protests during the match
Milan fans' protests during the matchReuters
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said he respected the silent protest carried out by thousands of frustrated fans during Sunday's 3-3 Serie A draw against Genoa.

With second-placed Milan left trophyless for a second successive season and trailing champions and city rivals Inter Milan by 18 points, irritated fans unfurled banners demanding improvements to the team, while the hardcore ultras stayed silent in protest throughout Sunday's encounter.

Fans left behind a banner which read "the sound of silence" as they filed out en masse from the entire Curva Sud section of the San Siro stadium shortly after Olivier Giroud had put Milan 3-2 ahead in the 75th minute.

By the time Genoa pulled level late in the match, thanks to an own goal by Malick Thiaw, the stand was completely empty.

"The fans have chosen this type of protest and we just need to respect them," Pioli, whose side have already secured their spot in next season's Champions League, said.

"Our fans have been an added value in recent years. They will have their reasons if they chose this protest."

Sunday's draw also meant Milan are winless in their last four league matches.

"The start was poor. We didn’t have the proper concentration and unity in the opening 20 minutes and conceded an early opener," Pioli said.

"Then, we created many opportunities but also made many errors.

"It's a shame we didn’t win because it would have been important for the table."

Mentions
FootballSerie AGenoaAC Milan
