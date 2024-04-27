Juventus and AC Milan play out bore draw to pile pressure on both managers

Juventus earned a third consecutive draw in Serie A following a goalless stalemate against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium which neither side would have been too pleased with.

After exiting Europe at the hands of Roma, and then losing to their bitter rivals Inter to crown them champions, things could not get much worse for Milan, and with just second place left to play for, it was a case of getting to the end of the season and reassessing.

With second not yet tied up, Stefano Pioli’s side were coming up against a Juventus side that have struggled this season and despite booking their Coppa Italia final spot in midweek, rumours of Massimiliano Allegri’s impending exit are still rife.

The first half was a cagey affair with a lack of goalmouth action and neither goalkeeper was tested in the opening half-hour.

The game was being played out like a meaningless, end-of-season contest. The first save that either goalkeeper had to make came in first-half stoppage time as Marco Sportiello got down low to turn Dusan Vlahovic’s free-kick around the post in an otherwise flat opening 45 minutes.

Juve came out for the second half with a lot more attacking intent and tested Sportiello more in the opening five minutes than the whole of the first half. The Milan stopper produced a brilliant double save, first denying Filip Kostic and then Danilo on the follow-up from point-blank range.

Allegri turned to his bench to try and liven the contest and two of those introduced – Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik – almost combined as the Italian’s cross was headed goalward by the Polish striker but Sportiello comfortably saved.

Despite the changes made, neither side was able to find the elusive goal to win the rather forgettable contest. Milan, who failed to fashion a shot on target, are now winless in five games (L3, D2), and remain five points ahead of Juve in second place with four matches remaining.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marco Sportiello (AC Milan)

