Manager Pochettino says leaving Chelsea 'would not be the end of the world'

Mauricio Pochettino (52) said "it would not be the end of the world" if he leaves Chelsea at the end of the season as the Argentine boss hinted he could quit the Premier League club.

Pochettino has been under fire for much of a difficult first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

With speculation lingering that he could be sacked by Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly, Pochettino took the opportunity to emphasise that he has a say in his future as well.

The former Tottenham manager said he was not unhappy at Chelsea, but reiterated that he needed to have a conversation with the club's hierarchy at the end of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of the trip to struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Pochettino said: "If we are happy then it's perfect, but it's not only if the owners are happy because you need to ask us also because maybe we are not happy and we need to split.

"It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow I could say 'I am going to leave'.

"It's two parts if they make a decision and it's not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.

"Maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with a job to do, but in the end it's not what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it's not a problem, it will not be the end of the world."

Boehly has already axed Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter since his consortium bought Chelsea in 2022.

The American offered hope to Pochettino when he talked up Chelsea's recent progress at an event in the United States earlier this week after they leapfrogged Manchester United into seventh place.

Pochettino believes it is good for everyone at the club to hear the public support of the ownership.

"I think he described the reality, I think Todd has always been good with us and even in the tough moments he was very positive," he said.

"To go public now and if the owner is happy then it's much better for the club, for the fans, for the players and for the owners also."

Jeered by fans after several dismal results this season, Pochettino still needs a strong finish to the campaign to bolster his stock.

And successive Premier League wins against Tottenham and West Ham have put Chelsea in contention for a European spot.

Pochettino, asked when he would meet with club chiefs, said he had already been involved in planning the club's pre-season tour.

"We have had some meetings and meetings to organise next season and of course working in the future," he said.

Follow Chelsea's weekend game with Flashscore.