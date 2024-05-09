Bayer Leverkusen become first-ever European team to go 49 matches unbeaten

Bayer Leverkusen have created yet more history in a remarkable campaign after Thursday’s 2-2 dramatic draw against Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final saw Xabi Alonso’s side go a record 49th match this season without defeat.

Leverkusen have achieved the feat by winning 41 of their matches across all competitions while drawing the remaining eight, surpassing the previous record held by Eusebio’s Benfica between December 1963 and February 1965.

Arsenal went 49 league matches unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, however, that streak included a number of defeats in other competitions.

Die Werkself's extraordinary run has left them on the brink of an unprecedented invincible treble, with just four games standing between them and arguably one of the most incredible seasons in history.

Having already secured a maiden Bundesliga title with five matches to spare, Leverkusen will now come up against Bochum and Augsburg in their final two league outings before Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final and Atalanta/Marseille in the Europa League showpiece.

Leverkusen last suffered a competitive defeat against Bochum on the final day of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, and have since gone from strength to strength under the stewardship of Alonso.

Impressive wins against the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach and Roma have been complemented by multiple last-gasp goals to keep the unbeaten run alive. In fact, Die Werkself have scored a remarkable 16 times in the 90th minute or later across all three competitions this season.

The pressure to preserve their invincibility will continue to grow in the next few weeks, but with almost an entire fully-fit squad to choose from and confidence at an all-time high, Leverkusen show no signs of wilting as they close in on football immortality.