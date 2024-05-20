Premier League Player of the Week: Mateta nets season-ending hat-trick

Jean-Philippe Mateta (26) is Flashscore's final Premier League Player of the Week for 2023/24 after netting a hat-trick in Crystal Palace's 5-0 demolition of Aston Villa, capping off a strong end to the season under Oliver Glasner.

Palace were rampant in their final match of the campaign, dismantling a much-rotated Villa side to secure a top-half finish.

Powering the Eagles' win at Selhurst Park was French striker Mateta, who scored thrice for his ninth goal in his previous six games.

He opened the scoring on nine minutes with a cool finish before guiding in a low cross for his second in the first half.

After setting up Eberechi Eze's first goal, Mateta completed his treble with a wicked strike across and into the corner.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's stats against Aston Villa Opta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

It could have been even better for Mateta when he scored a fourth moments later, although it was ruled out by VAR for the closest of offsides.

The damaging display scored Mateta a 9.8 player rating and his third Man of the Match award in the past five games.

It also meant he netted 13 goals in as many games since Glasner's appointment as Palace boss in February.