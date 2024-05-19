Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title

Mikel Arteta's side finished two points behind Manchester City at the top of the league

It all comes down to this - Arsenal and Manchester City are just 90 minutes away from history, but who will claim the Premier League title? Follow all the action on what is set up to be a dramatic final day with us at Flashscore.

Click on the link to the games to read the reports from the final day.

Premier League results

Arsenal 2 Everton 1 FT

Brentford 2 Newcastle United 4 FT

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 1 FT

Burnley 1 Nottingham Forest 2 FT

Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1 FT

Crystal Palace 5 Aston Villa 0 FT

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0 FT

Luton Town 2 Fulham 4 FT

Manchester City 3 West Ham United 1 FT

Sheffield United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3

As it happened

19:01 CET - All over around the league as Manchester City's fans burst onto the pitch to celebrate another title. It was Phil Foden who led the way for the champions with two goals in the first half. Arsenal did their part on the final day as a late Kai Havertz goal helped them to a 2-1 win over Everton.

Premier League final top four Flashscore

19:00 CET - MANCHESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS FOR FOURTH-STRAIGHT TIME

18:59 CET - LUTON TOWN RELEGATED FROM PREMIER LEAGUE ALONGSIDE SHEFFIELD UNITED AND BURNLEY

18:58 CET - JURGEN KLOPP WINS FINAL LIVERPOOL GAME 2-0 AGAINST WOLVES

18:51 CET - DRAMA? NO! Tomas Soucek looks to have pulled one back to set up a grandstand finish between West Ham and Manchester City, but VAR rules that he has handled it (or Maradonna'ed) into the net. That was news Arsenal fans would not like to hear, although Kai Havertz has finally put them ahead against Everton with the tappiest of tap-ins.

18:49 CET - Five minutes to go in the games for the title, and very little has changed. Arsenal have been unable to break down Everton in this second half, whilst Manchester City have controlled against West Ham in the only way they know how.

18:46 CET - Manchester United are finishing on a high it seems with Rasmus Hojlund netting their second against Brighton to put them 2-0 up in the 88th minute. The perfect result ahead of next week's FA Cup final against arch rivals Manchester City.

18:41 CET - Since the goal at the Etihad from Rodri, all the tension has been lifted from the stadium as the Manchester City players now stroke the ball around the pitch with ease. With 13 minutes to go in normal time, it feels like we have our champions.

18:35 CET - Arsenal are still chasing a second against Everton and they go oh so close twice from close range only to find an Everton defender in the way. They need a goal in case Manchester City slip late on.

18:32 CET - Goals flying in across the league as Manchester United take the lead against Brighton through Diogo Dalot and Crystal Palace finally have their fifth, Eberechi Eze netting once again in a class display from the Eagles.

18:26 CET - A final day hat-trick for Jean-Phillippe Mateta. The Frenchman nets again against Aston Villa as Crystal Palace are running riot at Selhurst Park, now 4-0 up. Make that five, and make that four for Mateta. He can't be stopped - well he can, but only by VAR, who has rulled the fifth goal at for offside.

18:22 CET - He only scores important goals! Rodri, similar to what he did in the Champions League final against Inter Milan last season, curls a right-footed shot into the corner to give Manchester City a two-goal cushion once more against West Ham. The Citizens have the trophy in their grasp now.

Rodri's goal against West Ham Opta by StatsPerform

18:17 CET - Eze does it for Palace! Eberechi Eze puts his side 3-0 up against Aston Villa - the Eagles have picked up 18 points from their last 10 games, only behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the form table. Finishing strong!

18:15 CET - Let's turn our attention back to the top of the table, where Manchester City have tried their luck from range twice through Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden - searching for a hat-trick - but neither could hit the target.

18:11 CET - Much like the first half, we have early goals as Chelsea double their lead over Bournemouth through Raheem Sterling, Brentford pull one back against Newcastle, whilst Fulham score a third against Luton.

Seconds later, the Cherries have their first of the afternoon at Stamford Bridge - Enes Unal with just his third of the season to halve the deficit.

18:10 CET - We are back underway across the league, a huge 45 minutes to see who wins the title.

17:54 CET - We are now at the interval in all 10 of the Premier League games, so let's take stock.

A late Mohammed Kudus goal has halved the arrears for West Ham against Manchester City to see some nerves creep into the Etihad, which was only made worse by a Takehiro Tomiyasu strike levelling the game for Arsenal in their match against Everton. A goal for West Ham and another for Arsenal would see the title go to London rather than Manchester.

Manchester City - West Ham first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

Liverpool are a man and two goals up against Wolves in Jurgen Klopp's final game as boss, whilst Champions League bound Aston Villa are 2-0 down to in-form Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Europe chasing Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle all lead, whilst Brighton and Manchester United are goalless on the south coast.

At the other end of the table, Luton Town are down as they are losing to Fulham and Nottingham Forest lead Burnley.

17:51 CET - Half-time whistles rolling across England, but the two title contenders play on in added time - Thomas Partey looks to give Arsenal the lead from the edge of the box, but firest just over.

17:44 CET - Three minutes after conceding an unlikely goal, Arsenal see an unlikely scorer level the game against Everton. A ball from the by-line finds the late arriving Takehiro Tomiyasu, who makes no mistake with the finish. All square at the Emirates and more to cheer for the Gunners as Mohammed Kudus produces an outstanding overhead kick to pull a goal back for West Ham against Manchester City. Do we still have a title race?

17:43 CET - More cheer at Anfield as Jarell Quansah has doubled their lead from a corner, heading past Jose Sa, and allowing the Kop to erupt once more.

17:41 CET - Manchester City may be 2-0 up against West Ham, but Arsenal still have to do their job against Everton to have any hope of the title. That, however, has been dealt a massive blow as an Idrissa Gueye free-kick gets a horror deflection off of the home wall to fly past a wrong-footed David Raya.

17:38 CET - A first-half showing to be proud of for Newcastle, who now find themselves 3-0 up against Brentford. Two goals in just a minute from Jacob Murphy then Alexander Isak sees the Magpies firmly in control in West London.

17:36 CET - That challenge didn't keep Alexis Mac Allister down for long tough, as he dusts himself down to head Liverpool into a 1-0 lead over Wolves after a superb passing move.

Alexis Mac Allister's goal against Wolves Opta by StatsPerform

17:31 CET - It's been very quiet at Anfield in Jurgen Klopp's final game as Liverpool manager, but Wolves' Nelson Somedo has made things somewhat interesting by getting himself sent off via a straight red after a very bad challenge on Alexis Mac Allister to give Klopp's charges a man advantage for best part of an hour.

17:27 CET - Elsewhere, after Harvey Barnes' opener, Newcastle thought they had doubled their lead against Brentford only for VAR to intervene and rule the effort out for offside. As things stand, Newcastle look set for a European spot next season.

17:20 CET - So, 20 minutes gone on the final day, and it is Manchester City in pole position as Phil Foden adds a second - this time from close range - to double the hosts' advantage against West Ham. They can't be denied, City.

17:17 CET - A wondrous Moises Caicedo strike to lob everyone from the halfway line has given Chelsea the lead over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge - a goal that would cement the Blues' place in next season's Europa League. A remarkable feat given their poor form at stages of this season.

17:14 CET - The news from the Etihad seems to have filtered its way down to London, where a subdued Emirates need a West Ham goal against City for any chance of the title. They are trying to fulfill their side of the bargain, dominating Everton in the early going, as Jordan Pickford has to tip over a flick from Leandro Trossard.

17:10 CET - Crystal Palace are one of the form teams in the league as the season comes to a close, and that is on show once again today, with Jean-Philippe Mateta giving them the lead against Aston Villa, who have very little riding on today's game.

17:05 CET - We have lift-off at the Etihad! One of their own, Phil Foden finds the top corner from distance to give Manchester City the perfect start against West Ham after just two minutes. That goal gives City their fourth-straight title, but, as they say, there is a long way to go.

Phil Foden's opening goal Opta by StatsPerform

17:03 CET - We waited two minutes for the opening goal yesterday in the Bundesliga, and it is the same today with Chris Wood scoring the opener for Nottingham Forest against his former club, the already relegated Burnley.

17:00 CET - We are underway across the Premier League - what does the final day have in store for us?

16:48 CET - Our social media team have a lovely stat here, do you think the script can be flipped today?

16:45 CET - A big news story from this weekend was the reported departure of Roberto De Zerbi from Brighton after the game today. He has been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League, lauded by his peers, and he is now set for one of the world's biggest managerial gigs.

Where that will be is still up for debate, but he will receive a big ovation from the home fans today as the Seagulls take on Manchester United, who are still chasing European football themselves for next season.

16:34 CET - At the other end of the table, Luton Town may not be relegated officially heading into the final day, but they need a miracle to survive.

They face Fulham at home, and here are the starting lineups.

Luton Town - Fulham lineups Flashscore

16:28 CET - Still not sure what both the title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City need to win the Premier League title? Look no further than right here. As a quick aside, Opta have given Arsenal a 16% chance of winning the league as they sit two points behind City. Is that high enough?

16:20 CET - 3,138 days since picking his first Liverpool side, Jurgen Klopp has selected his final starting lineup for the Reds as he says goodbye to Anfield today. The Reds play Wolves on the final day with just one change from their 3-3 draw with Aston Villa on Monday. Andy Robertson, a stalwart of the Klopp years, comes back into the fold with Joe Gomez back on the bench.

Liverpool - Wolves lineups Flashscore

Read some of Klopp's best quotes from his tenure right here.

16:13 CET - Let's bring you some team news from the two title challengers. We start with the reigning champions Manchester City, who, as expected, have Stefan Ortega between the sticks in place of Ederson. The Brazilian misses the game because of a fractured eye socket that he picked up in the midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Jeremy Doku also comes into the starting XI from last time out, replacing Mateo Kovacic in a move that looks for more attacking verve in the final third for City.

Manchester City - West Ham lineups Flashscore

For Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli comes in for the injured Bukayo Saka in their only change from their 1-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend.

Arsenal - Everton lineups Flashscore

16:00 CET - So here we are, after a thrilling 37 matches in the Premier League it all comes down to the final day. The main area of interest, of course, is the battle for the title, with Manchester City knowing victory over West Ham will be enough to seal a fourth consecutive top-flight crown. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to ramp up the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men with a victory at home to Everton.

Read more about both sides' race for the title here.

Premier League table Flashscore

With Aston Villa already having secured fourth, Tottenham can seal a fifth-placed finish with a point away to Sheffield United, while Chelsea need to avoid defeat at home to Bournemouth to fend off competition from Newcastle and Manchester United for sixth.

At the other end of the table, Luton - barring a miraculous goal swing over nearest side Nottingham Forest - look set to join Burnley and Sheffield United in an immediate return to the Championship.

Where did it all go wrong for the relegated clubs? Read more here.