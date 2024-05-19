From 'mentality giants' to 'let's talk about six': Klopp's best quotes at Liverpool

During his eight-and-a-half years in charge of the Reds, Jurgen Klopp (56) has provided supporters and the wider public with some iconic quotes in his press conferences and media interviews.

Never one to roll out the cliches and keep it safe, the charismatic German has worn his heart on his sleeve at Liverpool and delivered some memorable one-liners.

From humourous quips to stirring speeches, Klopp's ability to find the right words for any given situation will forever be remembered on the red half of Merseyside.

So, without further ado, here are a selection of some of his best quotes as Liverpool manager.

"I am the normal one"

Speaking in his very first press conference as Liverpool manager back in October 2015, Klopp famously said: "So I am a totally normal guy. I am the normal one, maybe, if you want this."

That comment - a light-hearted reference to Jose Mourinho's self-proclaimed status as the "special one"- has become a fitting nickname for the German during his time in charge of the Reds.

So much so that the bio on his recently created Instagram page simply reads: 'The Normal One.'

"From a doubter to a believer"

When outlining his plans and ambitions for the club during that memorable first interview, Klopp provided supporters with another gem of a line.

"You have to change from a doubter to a believer. We have to start together new and then we will see what will happen this year."

This shift of mentality did not happen overnight, but the message became one of Klopp's most important as belief gradually grew at the club and Liverpool became one of the most feared sides in the world.

Klopp during his first interview as Liverpool manager AFP

"Boom!"

Having swept aside Manchester City 3-0 at Anfield in March 2016, the German was in high spirits during his post-match interview.

When asked to sum up his side's performance Klopp replied: "The best word I can say to describe this is: Boom!"

The quote has since become a popular one across all social media channels, particularly as a meme.

"These boys are f*cking mentality giants"

Having overturned a three-goal deficit to stun Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final in 2019, you could excuse Klopp for his colourful language post-match.

"It's 10 past 10. Most of the children are probably already in bed... so these boys are f*cking mentality giants! It's unbelievable! Fine me if you want, but I don't have better words for it!"

On perhaps the greatest European night in Liverpool's history, the German delivered a fitting appraisal of his side's heroic performance.

“Let’s talk about six, baby"

Klopp showcased his creative side in the aftermath of Liverpool's Champions League final victory over Tottenham, coming up with a new jingle.

"Let's talk about six, baby, let's talk about you and me, let's talk about all the good things and all the bad things there may be."

Channelling his inner Salt-N-Pepa, Klopp was clearly over the moon with the Reds' sixth European Cup and the first piece of silverware under his stewardship.

"ADRIAN!"

After Adrian's penalty-saving heroics in the 2019 Super Cup final against Chelsea, Klopp paid tribute to his Spanish reserve goalkeeper.

Not for the first time in an interview, Klopp opted for a Rocky-inspired response: "What a story! ADRIAN!"

It was a memorable, off-the-cuff line from the German and one that befitted the occasion.

Adrian (second from right) celebrating Liverpool's penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the 2019 Super Cup final AFP

"Most important of the least important things”

Klopp has always been able to find the right words at any given moment and that was no different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in March 2020, he said: "Football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all. If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society - no contest."

It might not always feel that way for supporters, but in the midst of such a tumultuous time, Jurgen once again hit the nail on the head.

"It helps when you believe"

Revisiting an old theme from the start of his reign, Klopp provided supporters with a superb quote during his penultimate home game.

"This is a very, very special club. I didn't make them (the fans) believe, I reminded them that it helps when you believe."

A powerful message that tells you everything you need to know about Klopp and his special connection to Liverpool. What a ride it's been.