Why Ruben Amorim is the perfect man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Why Ruben Amorim is the perfect man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Ruben Amorim is the favourite to become Liverpool's next manager

As Jurgen Klopp's (56) trophy-laden spell at Liverpool comes to an end this summer, the Reds have been heavily linked with Sporting coach Ruben Amorim (39) as the German's most likely successor.

When Klopp announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager in late January, a rare opening at one of the most prestigious and successful clubs in the world became available.

After months of speculation linking the likes of Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann to the job, it now appears that Sporting coach Ruben Amorim has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the managerial vacancy at Anfield.

This has only intensified in recent weeks, with Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg reporting the Portuguese coach had reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with the Merseyside club on a deal lasting until 2027.

It has since been confirmed by senior club sources that no deal has been completed between the two parties as of yet, but Amorim remains the heavy favourite, as well as the popular choice among supporters, to succeed Klopp.

So, what is it about the highly-rated coach that makes him a good fit for the Liverpool job? Here at Flashscore, we've taken a closer look.

Exciting style of play

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, Amorim’s style of football shares many of the same qualities as Klopp’s current Liverpool side.

The Portuguese coach has implemented a high-intensity pressing approach at Sporting, which has made them incredibly organised and relentless out of possession.

With the ball, Sporting look to commit several numbers forward and counter-attack quickly. Amorim’s attacking mindset as a coach has translated impressively onto the pitch, with Sporting finding the net 84 times in just 29 games - 19 more than any other side in Liga Portugal.

While counter-attacking is one of Sporting's key strengths, Amorim's teams typically look to control possession with quick passing and fluid attacking movements.

What's more, his tactical flexibility as a coach allows him to adjust his side's formation and style of play based on the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, making his teams incredibly difficult to beat.

Sporting's current position in the league Flashscore

Unlike Klopp, Amorim favours a 3-4-3 formation, allowing his wing-backs greater freedom to bomb up and down the pitch.

While this means his front three plays narrower than Liverpool’s current attack, the formation would certainly appeal to the attack-minded full-backs of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley.

It remains to be seen whether Amorim would stick to his favoured formation at Anfield or adapt to Liverpool’s current 4-3-3 shape.

Reinforcements would be needed at centre-back if the Reds were to change to a 3-4-3, but with Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande on Sporting's books, there’s every chance Amorim could swoop for one of his former stars.

Success with Sporting

Amorim first rose to prominence during a short 13-game spell in charge of Braga at the start of 2020. He registered 10 wins during that time, including Braga’s first victory at Benfica in 65 years.

With a number of clubs interested, Sporting acted quickly and paid a hefty sum of 10 million euros to secure his services - making Amorim one of the most expensive managerial hires in history.

That soon proved to be an inspired decision, with Amorim leading the club on a 32-game unbeaten run during his first full season in charge to win the Portuguese league cup and the club’s first league title in 19 years.

Fast forward three years and Amorim is set to claim his second league title this season, once again overcoming fellow Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto to underline his ability as a top-class coach.

Amorim's winning mentality would be a valuable asset to Liverpool, having proven his ability to cope with the demands of a competitive title race.

He has also enjoyed some notable results in Europe, beating Dortmund in the Champions League group stage in 2021/22 and then knocking out Arsenal in the Europa League last-16 last season.

A win percentage of over 70% from 217 games in charge provides further proof that Amorim has done a remarkable job at Sporting, and is therefore ready to take the reins at a bigger club.

Strength of character

Should Amorim take the position, he will have the difficult task of trying to build on the success Klopp has achieved during his nine-year stint on Merseyside.

The Portuguese coach, however, is certainly well-equipped to rise to the challenge, having galvanised and brought clarity to a previously chaotic environment at Sporting.

Fiercely committed during his playing days, Amorim possesses a powerful and charismatic personality that has translated superbly into management. He also speaks fluent English which would be beneficial in terms of building a close connection with the club’s supporters.

Despite being only 39, Amorim has earned an impressive reputation at Sporting for his astute man-management and laid-back demeanour.

Pedro Porro (L) and Joao Palhinha (R) playing for Sporting in 2021 AFP

His track record of developing and improving players can be seen through the likes of Joao Palhinha, Pedro Porro and Matheus Nunes, who have all flourished in the English top flight since winning the league under Amorim in 2020/21.

More recently, he has helped transform ex-Coventry striker Vikor Gyokeres into one of the most sought-after players in world football. This ability to get the best out of every player is what elevates him above many of his peers.

There is no denying that it would be a significant step up for Amorim if he makes the move to Liverpool, but given what he’s achieved so far in his young career, he could well be the perfect man to carry the torch post-Klopp.