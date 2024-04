Manchester United's interim CEO and CFO to step down at end of season

Manchester United said on Tuesday that interim CEO Patrick Stewart and CFO Cliff Baty will step down from their positions at the end of the season.

Jean-Claude Blanc will take over as CEO on an interim basis until the arrival of Omar Berrada on the 13th July, while Roger Bell will replace Baty as CFO, Manchester United said.

Berrada was appointed CEO in January.