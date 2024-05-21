Injured Austria captain David Alaba left out of provisional Euro 2024 squad

David Alaba will miss Euro 2024
David Alaba will miss Euro 2024Profimedia
Austria captain David Alaba (31) was left out of the country's provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday but the injured Real Madrid defender will accompany the team to Germany as a 'non-playing captain', the Austrian Football Federation said.

Coach Ralf Rangnick announced the squad of 29 players, taking into account a wave of recent and longer-term injuries.

Alaba, who played in two of Austria's previous Euros appearances in 2016 and 2020, picked up a major knee injury last December.

"It is a great shame of course that he isn't available to us as a player. Over the last weeks, I've have had close exchanges with David. He stressed he wanted very much to still be with us," Rangnick said.

"Therefore, I am very happy to say this will be possible after a good discussion with his club Real Madrid."

Midfielder Xaver Schlager will miss the tournament after damaging his left knee at the start of May, as will first-choice goalkeeper Alexander Schlager who also picked up a knee injury.

Austria face France, the Netherlands, and Poland in Group D at the Euros and play friendlies against Serbia on June 4th and Switzerland on June 8th.

