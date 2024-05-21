Monaco apologise after Mohamed Camara covers anti-homophobia logo

  Monaco apologise after Mohamed Camara covers anti-homophobia logo

Camara can be seen with the white tape over the logo on his chest
After Monaco midfielder Mohamed Camara (24) covered up the anti-homophobia logo on his shirt, his club's general manager pledged Tuesday that it would not happen again next season.

The Malian midfielder stuck two pieces of tape across the logo emblazoned on the centre of the chest of all players, coaches and referees as part of an anti-homophobia campaign led by the French league (LFP) on the final day of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday.

He also did not take part in the pre-match photo as the Monaco and Nantes players posed in front of a banner backing the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia.

"As an organisation, we support the League's action," Monaco's general manager Thiago Scuro told media.

Scuro said he had called Arnaud Rouger, director general of the LFP, on Monday "to apologise as a club for what happened."

"Mo did this for religious reasons," said Scuro. "It's a very sensitive subject at all levels because we also have to respect all religions. But as an organisation, we are very sad about this episode and we want to make it clear that we do not support this."

Camara scored as Monaco, who finished runners-up to champions Paris Saint-Germain, won 4-0.

"Such behaviour must be met with the toughest sanctions both for the player but also for his club which allowed him to do it," France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday.

While Scuro said that any sanctions against the player would be "handled internally", he acknowledged that the club could be punished.

"I think it could happen," he said. "We hope it doesn't. Because, for me, it's certainly not fair to punish the whole organisation."

"The same thing won't happen next season," he pledged.

