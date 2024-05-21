Atalanta prepared for everything in Europa League final, says Gasperini

Atalanta's coach Gian Piero Gasperini leads a training session at the Dublin Arena stadium ahead of the Europa League final
Atalanta's coach Gian Piero Gasperini leads a training session at the Dublin Arena stadium ahead of the Europa League finalAFP
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini (66) is confident that his team are both mentally and physically prepared to face a formidable Bayer Leverkusen side in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

After a painful defeat against Juventus in last week's Italian Cup final, Gasperini is determined to secure the Bergamo club's first major trophy for 61 years in his and their first European final.

"We believe that we have prepared everything we had to prepare so we are just eager to play," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think we are in the best possible condition in a psychological and physical sense."

Leverkusen's unbeaten run this season in all competitions has earned them the moniker 'Neverlusen', with the Bundesliga champions having also reached the German Cup final where they will face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

"We are aware that we are facing a great team. We know that Leverkusen are unbeaten and we know that they have had an amazing season," Gasperini said.

"The results they have achieved this season are not an accident. Certainly, small details can make the difference in a final," he added.

"Our journey, however, was also very good as we beat very strong teams to reach the final and we also have belief."

Gasperini said that all of his players were ready for the match, except midfielder Marten de Roon, who is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

"Personally, I'm really disappointed that we won't have De Roon there, because of his value to us on the pitch," Gasperini said.

"He deserved a final. He's given so much to Atalanta, I'm sorry to lose him for our most important match."

Follow the final on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Leaguede Roon MartenAtalantaBayer Leverkusen
