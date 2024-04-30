OPINION: Keep or sell? Players Manchester United should cut adrift or retain

Manchester United have had a bad season under Erik ten Hag and are approaching their first summer under the control of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with plenty of change both needed and expected.

With a new group taking control of the footballing operations and adding a plethora of new staff such as Omar Berrada as CEO and Jason Wilcox as technical director, United are building towards a huge summer transfer window.

Add the impending arrival of Dan Ashworth as the new sporting director - whenever that may be - and the Red Devils are looking at several arrivals and departures in their squad.

Ten Hag's future is still up for debate, with his current performance as manager falling short of expectations. Further down from that, though, is the sub-par showings the players have been putting in for the better part of a year now.

Change is coming at Old Trafford, so here Flashscore has taken a look at their senior squad and assessed the future of each player.

Man Utd PL position Flashscore

Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers have been an issue for United over the past couple of years, with David de Gea playing his way out of a new contract last season and his replacement - Andre Onana - making a few costly mistakes this term.

Onana has time on his side at the age of 28, though, and will likely be the first choice between the sticks at Old Trafford for a few more years. For every mistake he makes, there are also a lot of top saves and the Cameroonian is far from United's biggest concern in the current squad.

Turkish shot-stopper Altay Bayindir has only played once and hasn't had a fair chance to show off his skills as a deputy to Onana, so it seems unfair to ship him out after just a year.

Tom Heaton helps to fill a home-grown spot in the squad and has been a reliable goalkeeper in the past for other Premier League clubs but his contract is up in June. His future is uncertain, mainly because supporters see so little of him - but United could do a lot worse for a third-choice keeper.

Keep: Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton

Sell: None

Loan: None

Defenders

One of the issues Ten Hag has faced throughout the campaign is injuries to his defenders, meaning he has had to play numerous different partnerships at the back.

Such a lack of consistency has caused the Red Devils to ship over 50 goals in the Premier League and needs to be addressed in the summer.

Lisandro Martinez is the first choice but has been out through injury for the majority of the season - United will need to recruit a partner for him if they are to push back into the top four.

Harry Maguire has been reliable when called upon and should be kept around for 2024/25, as should right-back Diogo Dalot who has been by far the Red Devils' best defender this year. His deputy, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is a solid performer but doesn't offer enough going forward to stay in the side.

Both Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane have stepped in across the season without impressing too much, and the contracts for both of them are expiring at the end of June.

Evans' age could see him move on while Varane may be offered a new deal that his performances don't necessarily warrant.

Raphael Varane (L) and Jonny Evans (R) Profimedia

The same goes for Victor Lindelof who has been average at best when featuring for United and should be moved on in the summer despite the fact he still has a year left on his deal.

Left-back has been a real problem for United all year with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both suffering major injuries. While Shaw is one of the best in his position in the entire division when fit, Malacia has failed to live up to expectations and could be moved on to make way for a better replacement.

In terms of youth, Willy Kambwala looks promising and would be a good option for a loan move, while both Alvaro Fernandez and Brandon Williams should move on for the good of their own careers.

Keep: Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw

Sell: Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Alvaro Fernandez, Brandon Williams

Loan: Willy Kambwala

Midfielders

Another huge problem for United has been their midfield, with so many sides exposing the gaps between players and making the most of the disorganisation seen so often under Ten Hag.

Casemiro has failed to meet expectations this year and at 32 doesn't have much time on his side, while his deputy Sofyan Amrabat is clearly below the required standard to play for Manchester United.

An out-and-out defensive midfielder has to be brought in to provide better cover and allow others more freedom further forward.

United have a few players that can be useful for them in more advanced roles in the middle, particularly Kobbie Mainoo who should be given the chance to influence a match with the security blanket of a proper defensive-minded partner next to him.

Likewise, Mason Mount hasn't had the opportunity to shine since his arrival due to injuries and deserves a chance under a new regime next season.

Bruno Fernandes is the Red Devils' captain and best player, who should be kept on to help lead a new era at the club.

On top of the three mentioned, Scott McTominay offers a serious goal threat from the middle (already netting 10 this season) and could be an invaluable member of the team still.

Fernandes' stats from the last two years Flashscore

Time appears to be up for Christian Eriksen, although it wouldn't be a surprise if he saw out his contract until 2025. Donny van de Beek is out on loan and set to return, but his future is likely away from Old Trafford.

Youngster Daniel Gore has had a productive time out on loan at Port Vale and could be set for another temporary move further up the footballing pyramid.

Keep: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay

Sell: Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat (loan expire), Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal (loan-to-buy at Sevilla)

Loan: Daniel Gore

Forwards

The current group of forwards is the most promising area of United's squad, particularly given they are all relatively young and can still grow into better players.

Despite an uncertain summer ahead, Marcus Rashford should be kept on and made the key point of United's attack next year - a poor year this time around doesn't completely undo the 30 goals he netted last season.

Young talents Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho are the club's future and should be treated as such, particularly if the manager moves on.

Garnacho has come into his own this season and looks to have a very promising career ahead while Hojlund has scored 14 times aged just 21 in his debut campaign.

On the right-hand side, Ten Hag's insistence on playing Antony over Amad is hindering United's attack, with the youngster deserving of a prolonged run in the side.

Speaking of Antony, it looks like it's time for the Red Devils to cut their losses on the Brazilian who has shown this year that he doesn't have the ability to succeed at the top end of the Premier League.

The attacking depth is where it gets a little more complicated and new arrivals will be highly sought after come the summer.

Jadon Sancho has struggled in Manchester since arriving in 2021 and appears to have fallen out of favour with Ten Hag completely.

That being said, he has obvious talent and has done well since going on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January. Sancho's future is tricky, because if Ten Hag remains in charge then for the good of the team he should move on - but a new manager in the summer could present a fresh start for the winger.

Man Utd's top scorers in all competitions Opta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

Anthony Martial's contract is up in June and he hasn't earned a renewal through his performances, while Facundo Pellistri is still young but isn't ready for the first team so should likely head out on loan again.

Fellow youngster Omari Forson's deal is also up and despite his lack of game time, a chance should be taken on a fresh contract.

Mason Greenwood should be sold if another club will take him.

Keep: Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Omari Forson

Sell: Jadon Sancho (unless a new manager arrives), Mason Greenwood, Antony, Anthony Martial

Loan: Facundo Pellistri