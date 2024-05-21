Denmark international Simon Kjaer to leave AC Milan at end of season

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer (35) will leave the Serie A club at the end of the current campaign, he announced on Tuesday.

The Denmark captain arrived at the San Siro in January 2020 from Spanish side Sevilla on loan before signing a permanent deal later that season.

In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Kjaer said he would leave the club and hinted that he would decide on his next career move after the upcoming European Championship.

Kjaer played 120 matches for the club and won the Serie A title in 2022, but has struggled with injuries this season.