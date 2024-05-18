Torino continue charge for European football with victory over AC Milan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Torino continue charge for European football with victory over AC Milan

Torino continue charge for European football with victory over AC Milan

Torino swept past Milan
Torino swept past MilanProfimedia
Torino kept their hopes of playing UEFA Europa Conference League football next term alive as they defeated AC Milan 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, where they have now lost just one of their previous 11 games against the six-time European champions.

The last week has been surprisingly tumultuous for Torino. They remain in the hunt for European qualification and are well on course to register their highest Serie A position in five years, yet manager Ivan Jurić will depart the club at the end of campaign, citing “splits and division” within the club.

Considering Milan were already guaranteed second place prior to kick-off and Il Toro picked up points against both Juventus and Bologna in recent weeks, there was every reason for them to believe they could get something against the Rossoneri, even against the background of Jurić’s announcement.

Serie A table
Serie A tableFlashscore

In front of their own supporters, the hosts took the game to their opponents and were by far the better team before the break. They would have been in front inside 20 minutes had Adrien Tameze kept his cool when found by Pietro Pellegri unmarked 10 yards from goal instead of skying over the crossbar, but Torino still had the lead by the half-hour mark.

A pinpoint Ricardo Rodríguez cross found the head of Duván Zapata, who buried into the bottom corner.

Zapata opened the scoring for Torino
Zapata opened the scoring for TorinoProfimedia

After Christian Pulisic nodded over the crossbar at the other, Torino doubled their advantage in similar fashion to their opener, just from the opposite flank.

On this occasion, Raoul Bellanova curled a ball into Ivan Ilić, and the Serbia international powered a header beyond Marco Sportiello - questions must be asked of Fikayo Tomori, who decided to close down the already-marked Pelligri instead of the eventual goalscorer enjoying the freedom of the Milan penalty area.

Ilić celebrates his goal
Ilić celebrates his goalProfimedia

While Stefano Pioli has fielded rotated XIs since city rivals Inter Milan’s status as champions was confirmed, there was still little explanation for their passive first-half performance. And it took fewer than 20 seconds for them to be even further adrift after the interval.

On this occasion, there was little anyone could do to stop Rodríguez’s piledriver from rippling the back of the net via the post.

That strike, though, appeared to breathe life into the away team, and they had soon reduced the arrears from the penalty spot. Pulisic was wrestled to the floor by Adam Masina, and Ismaël Bennacer made no mistake from 12 yards.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Surprisingly, however, Milan failed to really build on that goal and subsequently struggled to exert any sustained pressure. In the end, Vanja Milinković-Savić barely had to make a save besides a stop from Rafael Leão as Torino made it back-to-back victories.

They remain ninth, but are just one point behind Fiorentina, the team they are looking to catch, having played a game more. Milan, meanwhile, have been able to relax for a few weeks and will end their season against rock-bottom Salernitana next week.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballSerie ATorinoAC Milan
Related Articles
Under pressure Juventus and Milan face off in fight for second place
Nothing to separate Torino and Juventus in forgettable Turin derby
Record-seeking Inter come up against survival hopefuls Cagliari as Serie A title beckons
Show more
Football
Al Ahly and Esperance play out goalless draw in first leg of African Champions League final
Vicente lifts Alaves into top-10 over Getafe
Gasperini says Atalanta not afraid of Bayer 'Neverlusen' ahead of Europa League final
Everything still to be decided on the Premier League final day
Bayer Leverkusen have no time to soak in 'Neverlusen' season
Thomas Muller 'just wants the season over' after Bayern hit 13-year low
The numbers behind Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten title win
Atalanta seal Champions League qualification after routine victory over Lecce
Outgoing manager Tuchel bemoans lack of focus as Bayern finish third after Hoffenheim loss
Most Read
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Roberto de Zerbi to leave Brighton at end of Premier League season
The numbers behind Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten title win
Manchester City's Phil Foden voted Premier League player of the season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings