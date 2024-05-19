Lorient net five to pull off miraculous escape from automatic relegation against Clermont

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Lorient net five to pull off miraculous escape from automatic relegation against Clermont

Lorient net five to pull off miraculous escape from automatic relegation against Clermont

Lorient needed an eight-goal swing before kick-off to escape automatic relegation
Lorient needed an eight-goal swing before kick-off to escape automatic relegationAFP
In a great escape for the ages, Lorient remarkably overcame a seven-goal swing against them to avoid automatic relegation from Ligue 1, with a 5-0 victory over already-demoted Clermont Foot combined alongside Metz’s 2-0 loss to PSG sparing them a direct drop into Ligue 2.

Knowing that all-out attack was their only option, Lorient set about getting their noses in front from the first whistle. Remarkably, their first two chances each fell to left back Benjamin Mendy, who spooned over the bar on both occasions.

News of Metz being 2-0 down within 12 minutes against champions PSG provided some comfort, but Lorient faced adversity of their own in that moment, as only Yvon Mvogo was in the way of Jim Allevinah taking the lead for Clermont.

Despite 18-year-old forward Ilhan Fakili posing a threat for Clermont, the home faithful were in their usual voice, and they no doubt contributed to their side’s ascendance.

Captain Laurent Abergel let it run across his body following a Julien Ponceau pass, and rifled into the far corner to get his side off the mark. But Lorient weren’t done there for the first half. Chrislain Matsima was judged to have unfairly challenged Tosin Aiyegun in the area, leaving Mohamed Bamba to dispatch eloquently to Mory Diaw’s left from the spot.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Having done more than half the job at the break, the hosts took less than 10 minutes to improve their position further. Bamba squared it to Badredine Bouanani following a fast counter, and the Algerian beat Johan Gastien to finish across goal. Needing two more as it stood, Lorient launched into a frenzy, peppering the Clermont goal with attempts and soon notching a fourth through Bamba Dieng, who followed in after Gedeon Kalulu’s effort was saved by Diaw.

With the Metz score still at 2-0, desperation for a crucial fifth ensued, and the fairytale ending came at the death for Regis Le Bris’ team. Pinball in the box gave Dieng the chance to tap in at the far post, and he made no mistake to keep his side’s top-flight heartbeat going in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Due to having scored more over the course of the season, Lorient usurped Metz to move into the relegation playoff place, where they will face one of St. Etienne, Rodez or Paris FC.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Laurent Abergel (Lorient)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1LorientClermont
Related Articles
Lille and Brest contest Champions League spot as Ligue 1 season ends
Maitland-Niles penalty sees Lyon beat Brest in 16th minute of injury time
Lyon continue surge towards European places and relegate Clermont with narrow win
Show more
Football
Premier League breaks new scoring record after last-day goal spree
Lille miss out on Champions League qualification as Nice score late to break hearts
Ligue 1 as it happened: Lyon score late to secure European football as Lens miss out
Updated
Metz relegated to Ligue 2 on goal scored as PSG cruise to victory
Brest in Lala land to qualify for Champions League after big victory over Toulouse
Lukaku on target as 10-man Roma get back to winning ways against Genoa
Pep Guardiola admits 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph
Hotshot Haaland and Ortega's save: Why City won the Premier League
Departing Klopp encourages fans to embrace future after emotional finale at Liverpool
Most Read
Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings