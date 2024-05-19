Lorient net five to pull off miraculous escape from automatic relegation against Clermont

In a great escape for the ages, Lorient remarkably overcame a seven-goal swing against them to avoid automatic relegation from Ligue 1, with a 5-0 victory over already-demoted Clermont Foot combined alongside Metz’s 2-0 loss to PSG sparing them a direct drop into Ligue 2.

Knowing that all-out attack was their only option, Lorient set about getting their noses in front from the first whistle. Remarkably, their first two chances each fell to left back Benjamin Mendy, who spooned over the bar on both occasions.

News of Metz being 2-0 down within 12 minutes against champions PSG provided some comfort, but Lorient faced adversity of their own in that moment, as only Yvon Mvogo was in the way of Jim Allevinah taking the lead for Clermont.

Despite 18-year-old forward Ilhan Fakili posing a threat for Clermont, the home faithful were in their usual voice, and they no doubt contributed to their side’s ascendance.

Captain Laurent Abergel let it run across his body following a Julien Ponceau pass, and rifled into the far corner to get his side off the mark. But Lorient weren’t done there for the first half. Chrislain Matsima was judged to have unfairly challenged Tosin Aiyegun in the area, leaving Mohamed Bamba to dispatch eloquently to Mory Diaw’s left from the spot.

Having done more than half the job at the break, the hosts took less than 10 minutes to improve their position further. Bamba squared it to Badredine Bouanani following a fast counter, and the Algerian beat Johan Gastien to finish across goal. Needing two more as it stood, Lorient launched into a frenzy, peppering the Clermont goal with attempts and soon notching a fourth through Bamba Dieng, who followed in after Gedeon Kalulu’s effort was saved by Diaw.

With the Metz score still at 2-0, desperation for a crucial fifth ensued, and the fairytale ending came at the death for Regis Le Bris’ team. Pinball in the box gave Dieng the chance to tap in at the far post, and he made no mistake to keep his side’s top-flight heartbeat going in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Due to having scored more over the course of the season, Lorient usurped Metz to move into the relegation playoff place, where they will face one of St. Etienne, Rodez or Paris FC.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Laurent Abergel (Lorient)

