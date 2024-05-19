Premier League breaks new scoring record after last-day goal spree

Premier League breaks new scoring record after last-day goal spree

Champions Manchester City topped the scoring charts with 96 goals
Thirty-seven goals hit the back of Premier League nets in Sunday's finale making it officially the highest-scoring season since the competition started in 1992.

The 380 matches produced 1,246 goals at more than three per game - eclipsing the previous best of 1,222 in the inaugural Premier League season when there were two extra clubs.

Manchester City topped the scoring charts as they won an unprecedented fourth title in succession, their 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Sunday taking their tally to 96.

Runners-up Arsenal managed 91 with Liverpool 86 and Newcastle United their best-ever Premier League haul of 85.

Bottom club Sheffield United concluded the season with a 3-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they conceded 104 in the campaign - a Premier League record.

