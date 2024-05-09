Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms

Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms

Alonso has masterminded a historic season for Leverkusen
Alonso has masterminded a historic season for LeverkusenAFP
Xabi Alonso's (42) rampaging Bayer Leverkusen will have an additional incentive in Thursday's home second-leg Europa League semi-final against Roma: breaking a 59-year-old European football record.

Avoiding defeat against Roma on Thursday will not only mean a trip to Dublin for the Europa League final, it will also extend their unbeaten run to 49 games - the best mark in European football history.

An Eusebio-inspired Benfica went on a 48-game unbeaten streak between 1963 and 1965. The record has stood since, but Leverkusen have a golden chance of blowing it out of the water.

Alonso's side has already overtaken Juventus' 43-match unbeaten run from 2011 to 2012, which was the best of a team in the top five European leagues.

Leverkusen won 2-0 in Rome last week and could progress to the final even with a one-goal loss, but breaking the record would be yet another outstanding achievement in an already brilliant season.

'I can tell my grandchildren'

Speaking after Leverkusen equalled Benfica's record with a 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, Leverkusen goalkeeper and captain Lukas Hradecky said the pursuit of an unbeaten season gave his side "extra motivation".

"It's close," said Hradecky after the game, explaining "I can tell my granddaughter and grandson about this."

The Finn was referring to the league season, where Leverkusen have two more games to become the first team to go a Bundesliga campaign without defeat, but Leverkusen are just five matches away from an unbeaten treble.

Even with Alonso forced to watch from the stands due to a yellow card suspension, Leverkusen were not troubled against Frankfurt.

Leverkusen's latest form
Leverkusen's latest formFlashscore

Already crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time back in April, Leverkusen are through to the German Cup final, where they face second-division Kaiserslautern.

Avoiding defeat on Thursday will set up a meeting with either Atalanta or Marseille in the Europa League final in Dublin.

Before the start of the season, Leverkusen had just two major trophies in their history. With the Bundesliga already under their belt, Alonso's side could more than double their historical trophy haul in the Spaniard's first full season in charge of a top side.

Former Leverkusen coach and sporting director Rudi Voeller said Thursday the call to hire Alonso was "brave and adventurous", as well as a "perfect decision".

Speaking with the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger, Voeller praised Leverkusen's "outstanding squad" depth.

"It's rare in the football business that you not only strengthen in the top positions, but also in the areas behind them. That's the secret to why Bayer is still unbeaten.

"The treble is still possible. But no matter what happens, it's still an outstanding season."

Wirtz, Grimaldo to return

Leverkusen have managed to keep their stunning run going despite Alonso deciding to rest players.

Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and wing-back Alex Grimaldo were left out of the squad entirely on Sunday.

"They had small complaints in the last few days. We didn't want to take any risks," Alonso said.

"They'll train again from Tuesday."

Leverkusen scored five despite missing Wirtz, their attacking midfield lynchpin, and assist machine Grimaldo.

Wirtz has four goals and four assists in nine Europa League games this season, including a goal in the first leg in Rome.

"He's still 21 and has a great future ahead of him," Alonso said after the Roma game. Wirtz celebrated his 21st birthday at midnight just an hour after the match was over, with the team celebrating with the midfielder in the dressing room.

With close to a full-strength squad and playing at home for the second-last time this season, breaking Benfica's record on Thursday could be the next step in Wirtz and Leverkusen's great future.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueBayer LeverkusenAS Roma
Related Articles
Xabi Alonso admits Leverkusen players easily motivated but cautious
Bayer Leverkusen make light work of Roma in first leg of Europa League semi-final
Former World Cup winner Fabregas thinks Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma is a must-watch
Show more
Football
The Regista: Midfield masterclass and attacking freedom helped Madrid beat Bayern
Unai Emery confident Villa ready for season's biggest challenge against Olympiacos
Bayern's Manuel Neuer laments 'brutal, bitter' Champions League howler
Carlo Ancelotti hails Real's Champions League 'magic' after semi-final win
Malaysian team pulls out of showpiece after footballer acid attack
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel reveals subbed Harry Kane 'couldn't continue'
Vinicius Jr says Real's semi-final success down to collective sacrifice
'Absolute disaster': Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel slams late offside call
From Stoke to a warm Wednesday night in Madrid: Real's Joselu delivers on big stage
Most Read
Joselu brace sends Real Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win against Bayern
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Wembley awaits as Real Madrid set to play their 18th Champions League final
Championship play-off preview: Four clubs battle for Premier League spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings