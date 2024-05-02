Bayer Leverkusen make light work of Roma in first leg of Europa League semi-final

Bayer Leverkusen are now a European record-extending 47 games unbeaten in all competitions, after a 2-0 win in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first-leg clash against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, putting them closer than ever to a first European final in 22 years.

After a promising early run from Amine Adli came to nothing, Romelu Lukaku had a golden chance to put La Lupa ahead, but could only place a header off the bar after receiving Leandro Paredes’ cross into the six-yard box via a wayward corner. It was a miss the Belgian and his teammates would regret less than 10 minutes later, as Rick Karsdorp – standing in for the suspended Zeki Celik – inexplicably tried to play the ball across the defensive line from the left flank.

He grossly under-hit his pass, leaving Alex Grimaldo free to pick out Florian Wirtz, who needed only to roll the ball past Mile Svilar for his 18th goal of the campaign.

Far from acting like a typical away side clinging onto an aggregate lead, Leverkusen were uncompromising. They could easily have trebled their advantage long before half-time, with notable chances seeing Jeremie Frimpong square to Wirtz on the edge of the area, with the German wonderkid firing in venomously – but too close to Svilar.

And Frimpong himself then agonisingly missed when Grimaldo found him waiting at the far post with another incisive pass.

In quick succession, both sides had chances to change the game’s entire complexion soon after half-time. Firstly, Piero Hincapie’s glaring miss from a corner was soon upstaged by one from Bryan Cristante, as he met Paulo Dybala’s powerful flag kick but could only head across the face of goal.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Robert Andrich then saw a shot charged down as Roma kept their shape, but they still had an air of vulnerability on the flanks, leading Daniele De Rossi to blink first and replace Karsdorp with Angelino just after the hour mark.

Prior to that, Andrich had been a quiet, but effective cog all evening. However, he was soon the centre of attention just minutes later, when he netted Leverkusen’s killer second goal in emphatic fashion. A succession of passes from the back saw Granit Xhaka find Frimpong, and though he was crowded out, he passed back to find Andrich outside the area.

Spotting Svilar off his line, Andrich let fly with a shot that dipped perfectly into the far corner for 2-0.

A ruckus broke out immediately after the goal, with a crowd of players remonstrating. Nothing came of it though, and despite Sardar Azmoun firing straight at Matej Kovar instead of halving the deficit, Leverkusen ultimately cruised to yet another victory in a truly magical season.

On this form, Xabi Alonso’s men would be firm favourites against either of Atalanta or Marseille in the final, with the added bonus of a clean sheet representing only a second shutout in 11 post-group stage away legs in any UEFA competition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

