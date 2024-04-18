Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals

UEFA Europa League
Starting with UEFA's second-tier cup competition, we now know that the semi-final participants will be Roma, Atalanta, Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen.
Below is the next round of matches:
First semi-final
First leg: Marseille vs Atalanta - Thursday, May 2nd (21:00 CET)
Second leg: Atalanta vs Marseille - Thursday, May 9th (21:00 CET)
Second semi-final
First leg: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen - Thursday, May 2nd (21:00 CET)
Second leg: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma - Thursday, May 9th (21:00 CET)
The final will be played on Wednesday, May 22nd in Dublin at 21:00 CET.
UEFA Europa Conference League
Over in the Conference League, the final four teams are Fiorentina, Aston Villa, Olympiacos, and Club Brugge.
Below is the next round of matches:
First semi-final
First leg: Aston Villa vs Olympiacos - Thursday, May 2nd (21:00 CET)
Second leg: Olympiacos vs Aston Villa - Thursday, May 9th (21:00 CET)
Second semi-final
First leg: Fiorentina vs Club Brugge - Thursday, May 2nd (21:00 CET)
Second leg: Club Brugge vs Fiorentina - Thursday, May 9th (21:00 CET)
The final will be played on Wednesday, May 29th in Athens at 21:00 CET.