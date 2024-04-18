Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals

Bayer Leverkusen will be one of the favourites to go the whole way in the Europa League
Bayer Leverkusen will be one of the favourites to go the whole way in the Europa League
AFP
We are down to the final four participants in both the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League. Below is everything you need to know about the dates and times of the semi-final fixtures in both competitions.

UEFA Europa League

Starting with UEFA's second-tier cup competition, we now know that the semi-final participants will be Roma, Atalanta, Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen.

Below is the next round of matches:

First semi-final

First leg: Marseille vs Atalanta - Thursday, May 2nd (21:00 CET)

Second leg: Atalanta vs Marseille - Thursday, May 9th (21:00 CET)

Second semi-final

First leg: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen - Thursday, May 2nd (21:00 CET)

Second leg: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma - Thursday, May 9th (21:00 CET)

The final will be played on Wednesday, May 22nd in Dublin at 21:00 CET.

UEFA Europa Conference League

Over in the Conference League, the final four teams are Fiorentina, Aston VillaOlympiacos, and Club Brugge.

Below is the next round of matches:

First semi-final

First leg: Aston Villa vs Olympiacos - Thursday, May 2nd (21:00 CET)

Second leg: Olympiacos vs Aston Villa - Thursday, May 9th (21:00 CET)

Second semi-final

First leg: Fiorentina vs Club Brugge - Thursday, May 2nd (21:00 CET)

Second leg: Club Brugge vs Fiorentina - Thursday, May 9th (21:00 CET)

The final will be played on Wednesday, May 29th in Athens at 21:00 CET.

