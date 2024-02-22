All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
The Europa League trophy on display
The Europa League trophy on display
AFP
The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League have both reached their final 16 teams and the draws for the second knockout rounds in both will be conducted on Friday, February 23rd, in Nyon, Switzerland.

Both tournaments have now completed their first knockout rounds with eight teams progressing to join the eight that won their respective groups in each competition.

The Europa League draw will be conducted first at 12:00 CET. The draw will consist of eight seeded sides - the winners of each group - as well as eight unseeded sides - the eight teams that progressed from the first knockout round.

Seeded teams: AtalantaBrighton, Bayer LeverkusenLiverpool, RangersSlavia PragueVillarrealWest Ham.

Unseeded teams: AC Milan, Benfica, Freiburg, Marseille, Qarabag, Roma, Sparta Prague, Sporting

The Conference League trophy on display
AFP

The Conference League draw will be conducted at 13:00 CET following the same format as above.

Seeded teams: Aston VillaClub BruggeFenerbahceFiorentinaLOSC LilleMaccabi Tel AvivPAOKViktoria Plzen

Unseeded teams: AjaxDinamo Zagreb, Maccabi HaifaMoldeOlympiacosServetteSturm Graz, Royale Union SG

For both draws, no side can face another from the same national association.

Both rounds of 16 will be conducted over two legs. The first legs are scheduled for March 7th, with the second legs a week later on March 14th.

The winners of the eight ties in each competition advance to the quarter-finals, with the draw for both scheduled for Friday, March 15th. The losers are completely out of European competition for the season.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference LeagueAtalantaBrightonLiverpoolSlavia PragueVillarrealWest HamBayern MunichAston VillaClub BruggeFenerbahceFiorentinaMaccabi HaifaMaccabi Tel AvivPAOKPlzenLilleBayer LeverkusenRangersRoyale Union SGQPRAC MilanAjaxBenficaFreiburgQarabag AgdamServetteSparta PragueDin. ZagrebOlympiacos PiraeusMarseilleMoldeSturm GrazSporting LisbonAS Roma
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Show more
Football
Europa League roundup: Marseille knock Shakhtar out, Roma edge Feyenoord on penalties
Updated
Conference League roundup: Royale Union stun Frankfurt to progress to final 16
Guendouzi and Cataldi score as Lazio continue winning away against Torino
Late own goal sends Al Ittihad into all-Saudi Asian Champions League quarters clash
Kompany's 'drive' powered by family history as Burnley battle Premier League drop
Europa League roundup: Milan progress past Rennes despite loss, Qarabag dump Braga out
Updated
Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through
Updated
Mayor explores San Siro revamp to keep Inter and AC Milan playing there
Liverpool show their mettle to produce memorable Anfield turnaround against Luton
Most Read
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings