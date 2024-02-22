All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League have both reached their final 16 teams and the draws for the second knockout rounds in both will be conducted on Friday, February 23rd, in Nyon, Switzerland.

Both tournaments have now completed their first knockout rounds with eight teams progressing to join the eight that won their respective groups in each competition.

The Europa League draw will be conducted first at 12:00 CET. The draw will consist of eight seeded sides - the winners of each group - as well as eight unseeded sides - the eight teams that progressed from the first knockout round.

Seeded teams: Atalanta, Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, Rangers, Slavia Prague, Villarreal, West Ham.

Unseeded teams: AC Milan, Benfica, Freiburg, Marseille, Qarabag, Roma, Sparta Prague, Sporting

The Conference League trophy on display AFP

The Conference League draw will be conducted at 13:00 CET following the same format as above.

Seeded teams: Aston Villa, Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, Fiorentina, LOSC Lille, Maccabi Tel Aviv, PAOK, Viktoria Plzen

Unseeded teams: Ajax, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa, Molde, Olympiacos, Servette, Sturm Graz, Royale Union SG

For both draws, no side can face another from the same national association.

Both rounds of 16 will be conducted over two legs. The first legs are scheduled for March 7th, with the second legs a week later on March 14th.

The winners of the eight ties in each competition advance to the quarter-finals, with the draw for both scheduled for Friday, March 15th. The losers are completely out of European competition for the season.