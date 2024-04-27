Dismal Sheffield United relegated from Premier League with Everton and Brentford safe

  Dismal Sheffield United relegated from Premier League with Everton and Brentford safe
Dismal Sheffield United relegated from Premier League with Everton and Brentford safe
Sheffield United players look dejected during the loss to Newcastle
Sheffield United's long-anticipated relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday with a bruising 5-1 loss away to Newcastle United.

With just three wins from 35 matches this season, it's hardly a surprise that Sheffield United will be a Championship side once again next season. In cruel but fitting fashion, their relegation was confirmed with a crushing loss in Newcastle.

Chris Wilder's team have suffered one of the worst Premier League campaigns ever in 2023/24 and, truthfully, never looked like staying up. Scoring just 34 goals to date with 97 conceded (already the second-most conceded in a Premier League season), they are yet to reach 20 points.

Later on Saturday, Everton secured their Premier League status for next season with a 1-0 win over Brentford, who were assured of survival before kick-off.

Promoted automatically under the leadership of Paul Heckingbottom, Sheffield United began the current season by letting go of last season's top scorer Iliman Ndiaye (sold to Marseille) and previously key midfielder Sander Berge (sold to Burnley).

The loss of those pivotal players, coupled with a lack of serious investment, set the side up for a tough campaign and they crawled to December with just one win under their belt before Heckingbottom was relieved of his duties and replaced by previous manager Wilder.

Wilder has added two wins to their tally but that is far from enough as the club sit 10 points adrift of safety with three games to go.

"We have not been good enough," Wilder told the BBC after the loss to Newcastle.

"The league has been too powerful for us right the way through the season."

Wilder added that he had no intention of resigning and wanted to be a part of the rebuild at Bramall Lane.

"I've still got another year left of my contract. I'd like to think that the supporters can trust me," he said.

"I'm enthusiastic and committed along with my coaching staff to get it right."

As it stands at the bottom of the Premier League
On Friday, Leicester City secured automatic promotion back up to the Premier League after one season in the Championship. It's a case of one up and one down from last season's promoted and relegated sides and more could follow.

As it stands in the Premier League, Burnley and Luton (the other two promoted sides) could follow Sheffield United back down with Nottingham Forest also in the mix for relegation.

In the Championship, last season's other relegated Premier League sides (Leeds and Southampton) could both make swift returns to the top tier with Ipswich in the hunt for automatic promotion as well.

Full Premier League standings.

