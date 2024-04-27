Gueye goal enough for Everton to beat Brentford and secure Premier League status

Everton will be in the Premier League next season

Everton edged out Brentford via a 1-0 scoreline to complete just their second-ever league double over the Bees and seal their place in the top flight for another season.

Results earlier in the day meant Brentford could celebrate their Premier League survival without kicking a ball, while their hosts knew a win would be enough to secure their top-flight status.

With the pressure effectively off both sides, the atmosphere was considerably different to the cauldron of noise that provided the backdrop for Everton’s midweek success in the Merseyside derby.

Buoyed from his goalscoring exploits in the derby, Jarrad Branthwaite was required to make a last-ditch block to thwart Mathias Jensen as the game hit the 20-minute mark.

A cagey first half ultimately passed by without a single shot on target, leaving both managers with work to do at the break.

However, that statistic quickly changed in the second period, as Ivan Toney latched onto Jensen’s well-weighted pass, before seeing his goalbound strike kept out by the resolute Jordan Pickford.

Just moments later, Dwight McNeil went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his fizzing long-range shot crashed against the crossbar.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

The Toffees continued to apply the pressure and duly found the all-important breakthrough courtesy of Idrissa Gueye’s 60th-minute effort.

The Everton midfielder pounced on a loose ball from Jarrad Braithwaite's blocked shot to sweep it into the top corner.

Substitute Keane Lewis-Potter attempted to lead the Brentford response, stinging the palms of Pickford after creating space for a shot.

Everton saw out the remainder of the contest to claim a fourth consecutive home win without conceding, moving them above Brentford in the Premier League table.

While the Bees may be safe, they will be disappointed to suffer their first defeat since the middle of March.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Idrissa Gueye (Everton)

