Atalanta into first-ever European final after thumping victory over Marseille

Atalanta into first-ever European final after thumping victory over Marseille

Ademola Lookman netted the opener in the second leg for Atalanta
Ademola Lookman netted the opener in the second leg for AtalantaAFP
Gian Piero Gasperini’s incredible tenure as Atalanta manager reached new heights, as he became the first manager in the club’s history to guide La Dea to a European final, after a 3-0 (4-1 aggregate) victory over Marseille in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

With the tie so delicately poised after a draw in the first leg, it was La Dea who took the initiative in an utterly one-sided first half here. The only surprise at the break was that Atalanta’s one-goal lead wasn’t any bigger, such had been their dominance.

Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere had both come close before Ademola Lookman found the breakthrough midway through the opening period. Cutting in from the left, Lookman’s curled shot took a hefty deflection off Samuel Gigot, before whistling into the far right-hand corner.

The visitors had a chance to atone for their dreary first half display following the restart, but Iliman Ndiaye squandered the opportunity.

The ex-Sheffield United man had an empty net to aim for after goalkeeper Juan Musso found himself in no man’s land, but his lobbed effort fell wide of the upright. That miss was punished emphatically by Matteo Ruggeri, who put the tie beyond the Olympians.

Breaking into the Marseille penalty area, the 21-year-old drilled into the top corner of Pau López’s goal, giving Atalanta an unassailable advantage on the night and breathing space in the tie.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

It just wasn’t Marseille’s night in the end, with Atalanta a cut above the Ligue 1 outfit, even adding a third through El Bilal Touré's stylish effort in stoppage time.

That kickstarted the celebrations, and having knocked out competition favourites Liverpool en route to the final, La Dea will contest the final against Bayer Leverkusen on the 22nd of May confident they can secure just a second-ever major honour.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Atalanta - Marseille player ratings
Atalanta - Marseille player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

