Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship for maiden major title

Xander Schauffele shot 65 on the final day
Xander Schauffele shot 65 on the final dayReuters
American Xander Schauffele (30) birdied the final hole to win the PGA Championship by one shot over LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau (30) at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday to claim his first major title.

Schauffele put the finishing touches on a wire-to-wire victory at the year's second major with a closing six-under-par 65 that left him at 21 under on the week.

Needing a closing birdie for the win, Schauffele's tee shot at the 18th perched up on the edge of a fairway bunker and forced him to take a compromised stance inside the hazard for his second shot, which he left just in front of the green.

Schauffele then displayed nerves of steel as he chipped to six feet from where he drained the biggest birdie of his career for the lowest winning score to par at a major championship.

Premier League as it happened: Arsenal fall just short as Manchester City win title
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries

