Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Keegan Bradley names Webb Simpson first US vice captain for Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley names Webb Simpson first US vice captain for Ryder Cup

Simpson will be one of several vice-captains
Simpson will be one of several vice-captainsReuters
Former US Open champion Webb Simpson (38) will serve as one of Keegan Bradley's (38) vice-captains on the US Ryder Cup team who will try to reclaim the trophy from Europe next year at Bethpage Black in New York, the PGA of America said on Tuesday.

Simpson, a seven-time PGA Tour winner who played on three losing Ryder Cups teams in 2012, 2014 and 2018, is the first vice-captain to be appointed by Bradley.

"Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend," Bradley, who was announced as captain two weeks ago, said in a news release.

"He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win. Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September."

The 2025 Ryder Cup will mark Simpson's first stint as a vice-captain in the biennial team event. The 38-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native played in three, compiling a 4-4-1 career record, including 2-1-0 in fourball matches.

"Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights," said Simpson, who was also a member of the victorious US teams in the 2011, 2013 and 2019 Presidents Cups.

"I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader, and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black."

Additional vice-captains will be announced later.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourSimpson WebbBradley Keegan
Related Articles
Keegan Bradley named US captain for 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
Top-ranked Scheffler seizes three-stroke lead at PGA Memorial
Davis Riley grabs two-shot lead at Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler rallies
Show more
Golf
Three talking points ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympic golf events
British Open winner Xander Schauffele admits it's been quite a journey
Nick Dunlap makes history with PGA Tour Barracuda Championship win
Rose 'gutted' as bid to win maiden Open ends in gallant failure
Schauffele shoots stunning 65 on final day to win British Open in style
Rose shares three-way lead with Lawrence and Horschel at Open in final round
Rookie Meissner clings onto lead at PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship
British Open leader Horschel eyes 'legacy' of first major heading into final day
Horschel shines in rain to lead Open after brutal third round conditions
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make second bid for Doue, Bologna sign Dallinga
Chelsea sign teenage USA defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United
Lionel Messi ruled out for MLS All-Star Game after Copa America injury
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings