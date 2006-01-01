Keegan Bradley names Webb Simpson first US vice captain for Ryder Cup

Simpson will be one of several vice-captains

Former US Open champion Webb Simpson (38) will serve as one of Keegan Bradley's (38) vice-captains on the US Ryder Cup team who will try to reclaim the trophy from Europe next year at Bethpage Black in New York, the PGA of America said on Tuesday.

Simpson, a seven-time PGA Tour winner who played on three losing Ryder Cups teams in 2012, 2014 and 2018, is the first vice-captain to be appointed by Bradley.

"Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend," Bradley, who was announced as captain two weeks ago, said in a news release.

"He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win. Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September."

The 2025 Ryder Cup will mark Simpson's first stint as a vice-captain in the biennial team event. The 38-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native played in three, compiling a 4-4-1 career record, including 2-1-0 in fourball matches.

"Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights," said Simpson, who was also a member of the victorious US teams in the 2011, 2013 and 2019 Presidents Cups.

"I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader, and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black."

Additional vice-captains will be announced later.