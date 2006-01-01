Tiger Woods' teen son Charlie misses cut at US Junior Amateur championship

Charlie Woods lines up his putt on the 10th green at the US Junior Amateur Championship

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, fired a 10-over par 80 on Tuesday and missed the cut at the US Junior Amateur championship.

The teen Woods, who opened with an 82 on Monday, made one birdie, four bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple to finish on 22-over 162 for 36 holes at Oakland Hills Country Club in suburban Detroit.

He finished near the bottom in the field of 264 golfers, 18 strokes off the pace of 64 players who qualified for the match-play competition.

Tiger Woods walked the course watching his son but tournament rules prevented him from serving as Charlie's caddie.

The winner of Saturday's 36-hole final captures a berth in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont.

Tiger Woods won the US Junior Amateur in 1991, 1992 and 1993. The only other player to win the crown more than once was Jordan Spieth in 2009 and 2011.

The elder and younger Woods have teamed up at the PNC Championship the past four years, finishing as the runners-up in the parent-child event in 2021.