  Tiger Woods determined to fight on despite worst ever Open

Woods intends to play in next year's Open
Tiger Woods (48) believes he needs more golf to refind his "competitive flow" rather than considering retirement after missing the cut with his worst-ever performance at the British Open on Friday.

The 15-time major champion limped to 14 over par for two rounds at Royal Troon, with his score of 156 his worst by three shots for two rounds at a British Open.

Woods has now failed to complete four rounds in six of his eight majors since suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash in 2021.

His only appearance outside the four majors this year came at the Genesis Invitational in February, when he was forced to withdraw after just six holes of his second round.

Woods though, repeated his belief he is improving physically and will see results in his game should that continue.

"I'd like to have played more, but I just wanted to make sure that I was able to play the major championships this year," Woods told reporters after his second round the west coast of Scotland.

"I've gotten better, even though my results really haven't shown it, but physically I've gotten better, which is great.

"I just need to keep progressing like that and then eventually start playing more competitively and start getting into kind of the competitive flow again."

Woods has now missed three cuts in a row since finishing 60th at the Masters in April.

Earlier in the week, he hit back at suggestions from former European Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie that he should retire.

Woods has previously said he will only play as long as he believes he can compete to win, a time which Montgomerie said has now gone.

But the three-time British Open winner hinted he will be back in 12 months' time to try again at Royal Portrush.

"No, I loved it. I've always loved playing major championships," Woods replied on whether he found the experience humbling.

"I just wish I was more physically sharp coming into the majors. Obviously it tests you mentally, physically, emotionally, and I just wasn't as sharp as I needed to be. I was hoping that I would find it somehow, just never did.

"Consequently, my results and scores were pretty high."

