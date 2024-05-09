Real Madrid's Tchouameni facing fitness battle for Champions League final

Real Madrid's Tchouameni facing fitness battle for Champions League final

Tchouameni left the field in the second half of the second leg on Wednesday night
Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (24) is sidelined with a foot injury and faces a battle to be fit in time for the Champions League final on June 1, the club announced on Thursday.

The France international may also be in danger of missing Euro 2024, which starts in just over a month, after Real Madrid revealed he has "a stress fracture in his left foot" without offering any timetable for his return.

Real qualified for the final after overcoming Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate on Wednesday. He suffered a similar injury in October 23rd which kept him out of action for six weeks.

Tchouameni was substituted in Wednesday's second leg in Madrid with 20 minutes remaining.

France manager Didier Deschamps will announce a list of 23 or 26 players live on France's TF1 evening news on May 16th.

France travel to Germany as co-favourites with England and open their campaign on June 17th against Austria praying that their key defensive midfielder will be on the pitch in Dusseldorf.

