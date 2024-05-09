Carlo Ancelotti hails Real's Champions League 'magic' after semi-final win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Carlo Ancelotti hails Real's Champions League 'magic' after semi-final win

Carlo Ancelotti hails Real's Champions League 'magic' after semi-final win

Carlo Ancelotti hails Real's Champions League 'magic' after semi-final win
Carlo Ancelotti hails Real's Champions League 'magic' after semi-final winProfimedia
Real Madrid's success in the Champions League is "something magical", manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the record 14-times European champions claimed a stunning 2-1 semi-final comeback win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies' second-half goal at the Santiago Bernabeu gave Bayern a 3-2 lead on aggregate, before substitute Joselu struck two late goals to power Real into their sixth Champions League final since the 2013-14 season.

"It's happened again ... because it's happened so many times now it's something inexplicable," Ancelotti told reporters.

"It's happened again (thanks to) fans that push (us), a stadium that helps, a fantastic atmosphere and players who never stop believing that they can do it. It's something magical, there's no explanation for it."

Ancelotti praised Joselu for his impact on the team, and for his professionalism despite spending much of the season on the bench.

"He is a fantastic reflection because he's a player who's contributed a lot this season even if he hasn't played many minutes," the Italian manager said.

"But he's the perfect reflection of what this squad is: players who contribute a lot without losing confidence (if they're not playing) and the idea that they can offer the team something."

Real, who have already clinched the LaLiga title, face German side Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueAncelotti CarloJoseluDavies AlphonsoReal MadridBayern Munich
Related Articles
From Stoke to a warm Wednesday night in Madrid: Real's Joselu delivers on big stage
Carlo Ancelotti 'confident' of Real Madrid reaching Champions League final
Ancelotti unhappy with Real Madrid's 'soft' attitude in draw against Bayern
Show more
Football
Unai Emery confident Villa ready for season's biggest challenge against Olympiacos
Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms
Bayern's Manuel Neuer laments 'brutal, bitter' Champions League howler
Malaysian team pulls out of showpiece after footballer acid attack
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel reveals subbed Harry Kane 'couldn't continue'
Vinicius Jr says Real's semi-final success down to collective sacrifice
'Absolute disaster': Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel slams late offside call
Rubiales to face trial for unwanted World Cup kiss, judge confirms
Most Read
Joselu brace sends Real Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win against Bayern
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Wembley awaits as Real Madrid set to play their 18th Champions League final
Marco Reus and Mats Hummels 'close the circle' with Champions League final return

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings