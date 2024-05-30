St Etienne down Metz in first leg of Ligue 1 promotion-relegation playoff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. St Etienne down Metz in first leg of Ligue 1 promotion-relegation playoff

St Etienne down Metz in first leg of Ligue 1 promotion-relegation playoff

St Etienne forward Ibrahim Sissoko celebrates after opening the scoring
St Etienne forward Ibrahim Sissoko celebrates after opening the scoringAFP
St Etienne earned a slender 2-1 lead in the first leg of their Ligue 1 relegation-promotion playoff against Metz, as Olivier Dall'Oglio’s side extended their impressive form on home soil to eight wins from nine matches.

Having narrowly escaped automatic relegation from the top flight on a dramatic final day, Metz travelled to St Etienne knowing an improved performance was needed.

It was the Ligue 2 side, however, who edged an end-to-end start to the contest, and after Georges Mikautadze struck the woodwork for the visitors, Dall'Oglio’s men took a deserved lead in the 20th minute.

Mathieu Cafaro was the architect, slipping a neat pass into the path of Ibrahim Sissoko, and the Malian forward took one touch to compose himself before lifting a delicate finish over Alexandre Oukidja.

With just two wins on the road since the start of December (D1, L7), Metz continued to look devoid of confidence as the first half progressed.

However, despite creating little of note in the final third, the Maroons found an equaliser against the run of play on the stroke of half-time, as Ismael Traore rose highest in the six-yard box to head home from Lamine Camara’s inviting delivery.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with the hosts dominating possession and going close through Yvann Macon’s first-time effort. Further opportunities were squandered by Irvin Cardona and Cafaro as Metz looked to withstand a barrage of pressure with time ticking into the final half-hour.

Determined to make up for their profligacy in front of goal, St Etienne finally found their second of the evening with 10 minutes remaining, as Cardona beat Oukidja to the ball, heading Cafaro’s inswinging cross into an empty net.

Armed with the momentum that goal created, the hosts looked to extend their first-leg advantage in the closing stages, but the scoreline ultimately remained unchanged, setting up a fascinating return leg in Metz on Sunday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mathieu Cafaro (St Etienne)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Ligue 2St Etienne SeltzMetz
Related Articles
Metz avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth despite PSG loss
Lille and Brest contest Champions League spot as Ligue 1 season ends
PSG's Luis Enrique expects tough challenge at Metz before French Cup final
Show more
Football
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach
Determined Dortmund to bank on solid defence and quick transitions against Real Madrid
Maradona's heirs fail to block 1986 World Cup 'Golden Ball' trophy sale
Lucas Paqueta to remain with Brazil's Copa América squad despite FA charges
EURO Rewind: Germany win their third title in 1996 thanks to the first-ever golden goal
Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani retires from international football with Uruguay
Judge places ex-Barcelona star Pique under official investigation in Saudi case
Updated
Kieran McKenna extends Ipswich stay after reported Manchester United interest
Updated
Napoli star Victor Osimhen to miss Nigeria's matches with South Africa & Benin Republic
Most Read
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund through the years: Collapsing goals & Lewandowski magic
Swiatek 'didn't believe' comeback win over Osaka was possible
Olympiacos win Conference League final to claim first-ever European trophy

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings