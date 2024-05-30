St Etienne down Metz in first leg of Ligue 1 promotion-relegation playoff

St Etienne earned a slender 2-1 lead in the first leg of their Ligue 1 relegation-promotion playoff against Metz, as Olivier Dall'Oglio’s side extended their impressive form on home soil to eight wins from nine matches.

Having narrowly escaped automatic relegation from the top flight on a dramatic final day, Metz travelled to St Etienne knowing an improved performance was needed.

It was the Ligue 2 side, however, who edged an end-to-end start to the contest, and after Georges Mikautadze struck the woodwork for the visitors, Dall'Oglio’s men took a deserved lead in the 20th minute.

Mathieu Cafaro was the architect, slipping a neat pass into the path of Ibrahim Sissoko, and the Malian forward took one touch to compose himself before lifting a delicate finish over Alexandre Oukidja.

With just two wins on the road since the start of December (D1, L7), Metz continued to look devoid of confidence as the first half progressed.

However, despite creating little of note in the final third, the Maroons found an equaliser against the run of play on the stroke of half-time, as Ismael Traore rose highest in the six-yard box to head home from Lamine Camara’s inviting delivery.

Key match stats Flashscore

The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with the hosts dominating possession and going close through Yvann Macon’s first-time effort. Further opportunities were squandered by Irvin Cardona and Cafaro as Metz looked to withstand a barrage of pressure with time ticking into the final half-hour.

Determined to make up for their profligacy in front of goal, St Etienne finally found their second of the evening with 10 minutes remaining, as Cardona beat Oukidja to the ball, heading Cafaro’s inswinging cross into an empty net.

Armed with the momentum that goal created, the hosts looked to extend their first-leg advantage in the closing stages, but the scoreline ultimately remained unchanged, setting up a fascinating return leg in Metz on Sunday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mathieu Cafaro (St Etienne)

See all the match stats here.