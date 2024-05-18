PSG's Luis Enrique expects tough challenge at Metz before French Cup final

Enrique's side take on Metz and Lyon before the season ends

Paris Saint-Germain have already won their third Ligue 1 title in a row but manager Luis Enrique wants to make the most of the challenge his team will face when they end their campaign on Sunday at Metz ahead of the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25.

Metz, 16th, are in the relegation playoff spot and have lost their last three matches, but they frustrated PSG during a goalless first half in the reverse fixture before a Kylian Mbappe brace got the hosts a 3-1 win in December.

"They're very good on the counter-attack with quick players out wide. I'm expecting a similar game at home," Enrique told reporters on Saturday.

"It was difficult to find space, particularly down the middle. It was harder to create openings in the box... They're well drilled in defence. It will be a tough game.

"We will need to take the chances that we create and our aim is to end the season in the best possible way."

Enrique had earlier said he would use the remaining Ligue 1 matches to prepare his players for the French Cup final, as he aims to complete a domestic treble on his debut season at PSG, having won the French Champions Trophy as well in January.

"We have assessed them and prepared well," he said.