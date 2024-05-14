Luis Enrique says PSG already preparing for Coupe de France final

Paris Saint-Germain have already secured the Ligue 1 title, and will take advantage by using their last two league games as preparation for the Coupe de France final, manager Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

PSG were beaten at home by Nice early in the season, and are away to the same opposition on Wednesday for their penultimate league game, but the manager is more concerned with the cup final against Olympique Lyonnais than with revenge.

"No, not at all to be honest, it is not about revenge, they played very well," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I congratulated them at the time, there is no desire for revenge.

"They are fully motivated because they are trying to play in Europe next season. For us, the situation is linked to the Coupe de France final. Everyone here should be motivated. Every game at this club matters, there are no friendly games."

PSG lost their second league game of the season on Sunday at home to Toulouse, but are still unbeaten away from home in Ligue 1 this season. Again, Luis Enrique is unconcerned with this statistic.

"I am not bothered about that," he said.

"What is important is that the players who play do so and represent the French capital and the fans in the best way."

Last week, Kylian Mbappe confirmed his departure from PSG at the end of the season, but the manager gave a rather cryptic answer when asked by a Spanish reporter about the player's possible future in LaLiga with Real Madrid.

"Today it's raining, but it's also a very beautiful day because you can feel this different air," Luis Enrique said with a smile.

"It reminds me of Gijon where I am from. I think I have answered your question."

Nice are fifth in the standings with a game in hand on Brest who are four points ahead in fourth. PSG will face Lyon in the Coupe de France final on May 25.