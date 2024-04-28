Lyon end Monaco's slim title hopes and keep European dreams alive in Ligue 1 thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Lyon end Monaco's slim title hopes and keep European dreams alive in Ligue 1 thriller
Lyon end Monaco's slim title hopes and keep European dreams alive in Ligue 1 thriller
Said Benrahma celebrates after scoring a goal
Said Benrahma celebrates after scoring a goalAFP
Olympique Lyonnais defeated AS Monaco 3-2 in Ligue 1, handing the Monégasques their first loss in nine games to put their UEFA Champions League hopes in doubt and mathematically hand Paris Saint-Germain the title.

The visitors got off to the perfect start after just 20 seconds, as Wissam Ben Yedder tapped home his 16th goal this season after VAR deemed him to be onside.

Monaco thought they had doubled their lead when Folarin Balogun struck into the top corner after being one-on-one with Anthony Lopes, but this time the attacker was offside.

It was another ex-Arsenal striker that got on the scoresheet midway through the first half, as Alexandre Lacazette equalised for Lyon by tapping in Said Benrahma’s cross.

The winger then put the hosts ahead just four minutes later, as he checked inside before rifling into the net.

Lyon could have added a third before half time when Lacazette directed the ball towards the goal from a corner, but it was cleared off the line as the visitors held their breath.

The Frenchman could have had a hat-trick with the chances he missed, as his diving header flew over early in the second half.

Those squandered opportunities would come back to hurt Lyon, as Ben Yedder headed home his brace on the hour-mark against the run of play. 

Monaco’s top scorer then nearly netted his hat-trick to completely change the game around, but could only skew wide while off-balance.

Remarkably, Ben Yedder did have the ball in the net again later on, but after his header reached the top corner, he was flagged offside.

This game was topsy-turvy from the start, and it was Lyon who grabbed a late winner to the delight of the home support, as Malick Fofana produced a fine finish after being set free by Lacazette, who hit the post shortly after.

In the end, Lyon held on for a sixth successive head-to-head league victory at the Groupama Stadium, while Monaco will be nervous about keeping their Champions League place.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

See all the match stats here.

Result and position in the league
Result and position in the leagueFlashscore
Mentions
FootballLigue 1LyonMonacoLacazette AlexandreBen Yedder WissamBalogun FolarinBenrahma SaidLopes AnthonyFofana YoussoufPSGArsenal
Related Articles
Nine-man Monaco hold on to win against Brest and leapfrog them into second in Ligue 1
Maitland-Niles penalty sees Lyon beat Brest in 16th minute of injury time
Ligue 1 outsiders Brest bounding towards unlikely Champions League place
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: PSG crowned champions as Darmstadt drop down in Germany
Updated
Dominant Paris Saint-Germain win third-straight Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose
Postecoglou says he wants rest of Tottenham squad to be more like Romero
Abraham scores first goal on return to rescue point for Roma in Naples
Arteta urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground after Spurs win
Manchester City navigate tricky Forest test to keep pace with Arsenal
Brest secure European football as they edge Rennes in nine-goal Breton derby
Saka says Arsenal learned lessons to tough out derby win at Spurs
Clinical Bournemouth beat Brighton in entertaining clash to move into top half
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG crowned champions as Darmstadt drop down in Germany
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Nadal kick-starts swansong with stunning win over De Minaur at Madrid Open
'It's possible': Harry Kane has eye on breaking Bundesliga goals record

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings