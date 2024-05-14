Raphael Varane set to leave Manchester United after three years at the club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Raphael Varane set to leave Manchester United after three years at the club

Raphael Varane set to leave Manchester United after three years at the club

Varane joined United in 2021
Varane joined United in 2021Reuters
Central defender Raphael Varane (31) will leave Manchester United at the end of the season after three years at the Premier League club, the France international said on Tuesday.

Varane joined United in 2021 after 10 years at Real Madrid. He has made 67 league appearances for the English side and helped them win the League Cup in 2023.

"It's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt," Varane said in a video on social media.

A muscle injury has kept Varane out of action since April but he hopes to be available again before United end their season in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

"Everybody at United thanks Rapha for his service and wishes him well for the future," the club said in a statement.

Eighth-placed United play their last home game of the season on Wednesday against Newcastle United.

"I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it's going to be and it's going to be an emotional day for me for sure," Varane added.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueVarane RaphaelManchester United
Related Articles
Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out for weeks with injury
Future is bright for Manchester United, says Ten Hag after Liverpool draw
Man Utd defender Raphael Varane sounds alarm about concussion in football
Show more
Football
Mauricio Pochettino says European spot will make Chelsea's season
Luis Enrique says PSG already preparing for Coupe de France final
Eddie Howe admits European football a 'driving force' for Newcastle
Team of the Week: Isco rolls back the years as Bergwijn and Toko Ekambi bag trebles
Africans Abroad: Youssef En-Nesyri, Brahim Diaz and Ihlas Bebou at the double
Lisandro Martinez to return as Manchester United push for European spot against Newcastle
Premier League Player of the Week: Jhon Duran cameo helps Villa comeback
Premier League Team of the Week: Manchester City stars shine in dominant win
Weekend Highlights: Milestones for two Bayern goalkeepers and a promotion story
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Manchester City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions, says Pep Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings