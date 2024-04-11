Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out for weeks with injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out for weeks with injury
Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out for weeks with injury
Raphael Varane has made 21 Premier League appearances this season
Raphael Varane has made 21 Premier League appearances this season
Reuters
Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane (30) will be out of action for several weeks due to a muscle injury and Jonny Evans (36) will miss the weekend Premier League game at Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Both players were injured in United's 4-3 Premier League loss at Chelsea last week, joining fellow defenders Lisandro Martinez (26) and Victor Lindelof (29) on the sidelines.

Frenchman Varane is hoping to return before the end of the season and Evans' injury layoff is expected to be short-term, United said.

Erik ten Hag's (54) team, sixth in the table, have been ravaged by injuries to key defenders this season.

Along with Martinez and Lindelof, left back Luke Shaw (28) will be out of action for the next few weeks, Harry Maguire (31) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) have missed many games and left back Tyrell Malacia (24) has not featured since undergoing knee surgery last year.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueVarane RaphaelEvans JonnyLindelof VictorMartinez LisandroMalacia TyrellWan-Bissaka AaronManchester UnitedBournemouthChelsea
Related Articles
Rasmus Hojlund could return for Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Liverpool
Mount back in Manchester United training after four-month injury absence
Future is bright for Manchester United, says Ten Hag after Liverpool draw
Show more
Football
Vibrant Vetlesen sees Club Brugge dart ahead of PAOK in last eight clash
Aston Villa maintain perfect Conference League home record with Lille win
Liverpool left red-faced after thumping by Atalanta at Anfield
Leverkusen put in dominant Europa League display with West Ham win
Di Maria scores as Benfica edge to Europa League first-leg victory over Marseille
Mancini gives Roma edge over AC Milan in all-Italian Europa League quarter final
Al Hilal crush Al Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Updated
Olympiacos hold on to claim first-leg win over Fenerbahce in Conference League quarters
Most Read
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Raphinha scores brace as Barcelona win Champions League first-leg thriller against PSG
Daniil Medvedev blasts 'ridiculous' officiating during Monte Carlo win
Five Atalanta players who could trouble Liverpool in Europa League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings