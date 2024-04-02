Man Utd defender Raphael Varane sounds alarm about concussion in football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Man Utd defender Raphael Varane sounds alarm about concussion in football
Man Utd defender Raphael Varane sounds alarm about concussion in football
Varane has suffered with concussions numerous times in his career
Varane has suffered with concussions numerous times in his career
AFP
Manchester United and former French international defender Raphael Varane (30) on Tuesday called for better concussion care for players after several scares during his career.

"When we look at three of the worst matches of my career, there are at least two before which I had a concussion a few days earlier," Varane told French sports daily L'Equipe.

Varane pointed to France's 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup and a 2-1 Champions League last-16 second leg loss while playing for Real Madrid in 2020 against Manchester City.

A few days before the Germany game, the defender said he took a ball to the side of the head during a last-16 match against Nigeria.

"At the start of the second half, there's a cross where I take the ball on one of my temples, and I run into the net of the opponent's goal. I finished the match but I was in 'autopilot' mode.

"The staff wondered if I was fit (for the Germany game)," continued Varane, who ended his international career after France were defeated in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

"I was weakened, but ultimately I played and rather well... What we'll never know is what would have happened if I had taken another knock to the head.

Varane in action for Man Utd
AFP

"When you know that repeated concussions potentially have a fatal effect, you tell yourself that it could go very wrong.

"As footballers used to playing at the highest level, we are accustomed to pain, we are a bit like soldiers, tough guys, symbols of physical strength, but these (concussions) are symptoms which are quite invisible.

"We need to talk about the dangers linked to second impact syndrome, and to the repetition of knocks because of head play," he added.

He called for a reduction in heading the ball during training sessions in order to reduce risks.

Second impact syndrome happens when the brain swells rapidly after a second concussion before symptoms from an earlier concussion have subsided.

In England, 10 former professional players and the families of seven others who have died are suing the governing bodies, which they claim have "always been perfectly aware" of the risks of concussions and brain injuries on players without taking the necessary precautions.

Mentions
FootballVarane RaphaelManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Three Premier League talking points after fresh title twists
Two late goals see Brentford and Manchester United settle for dramatic draw
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Show more
Football
Euro 2024 team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Nathan Ake ruled out for Man City, John Stones may return against Aston Villa
Villa striker Ollie Watkins to miss Man City game due to injury
Alonso welcomes Boniface back in Leverkusen squad for German Cup semi-final
Arsenal on track and energised for run-in, says Arteta ahead of Luton clash
Team of the Week: Ronaldo hits hat-trick for Al Nassr, Palmer and Hummels shine again
Dreams FC are dreaming of glory in Africa and don’t plan on stopping soon
Ajax Amsterdam suspend CEO Alex Kroes amid share trading suspicions
Man City's Jack Grealish says he tries to take heckling as a compliment
Most Read
Jannik Sinner coach Darren Cahill believes 'tennis in great hands' after Miami win
Germany shirt font to change after football fans make Nazi comparison
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?
Atletico Madrid leave it late to defeat Villarreal with Saul strike

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings