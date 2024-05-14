Premier League Team of the Week: Manchester City stars shine in dominant win

The penultimate weekend of Premier League fixtures is now over, which means for the second-to-last time this season it's time to pick our Team of the Week.

Our XI is selected using our dedicated player ratings system, which you can find more about here.

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

There was a lack of standout goalkeepers this week, but Brighton's Bart Verbruggen picked up the highest rating of any shot-stopper with a 7.6 after his showing in the Seagulls' 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

The Dutchman made seven saves against a host of tricky attacking players and helped Brighton to come away from St. James' Park with a well-earned point.

Reece James made his long-awaited return from injury in Chelsea's 3-2 win away at Nottingham Forest, coming off the bench to set up Nicolas Jackson's winning goal.

Injuries have ravaged James' campaign but the defender's first appearance of 2024 showed what the Blues have been missing with the Englishman delivering an excellent cross to the back post for Jackson to nod in - sending the away end into a frenzy as Chelsea made it three wins on the bounce.

The second Brighton player to make it into our side this week, Joel Veltman netted his first goal in over a year during the Seagull's draw at Newcastle.

Veltman crept in at the back post to open the scoring at St. James' Park, getting the better of the home defence before poking home.

The Dutchman also put in a good defensive showing with two tackles and one interception.

Another week has gone by where Josko Gvardiol has been one of the best players, this time netting twice in Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing of Fulham.

His first was particularly impressive, playing a one-two with Kevin De Bruyne before striking into the bottom corner on his weaker foot.

Gvardiol then took his league tally to four for the campaign, arriving late to poke home a freekick midway through the second half.

Sergio Reguilon has been quietly impressing ever since joining Brentford on loan in January and put in another top performance during the Bees' 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

The Spaniard is usually a top creative outlet but this time put in a very good defensive shift with seven tackles, five clearances and one interception.

Reguilon also provided at the other end of the pitch when possible, making one key pass.

West Ham youngster George Earthy made just his second Premier League appearance as the Hammers came from behind to beat Luton 3-1 - scoring the third a minute after being subbed onto the pitch.

The 19-year-old lived out every Hammers fan's dream, arriving into the six-yard box to tap in Mohammed Kudus' cross and seal all three points for the home side in manager David Moyes' final game at the London Stadium.

Earthy went on to maintain an 89 per cent pass accuracy and saw out the rest of the match in a composed fashion.

The second West Ham midfielder to make our side this week is Tomas Soucek, who also got on the scoresheet in their win over Luton

Soucek gave the Hammers the lead after an hour while also putting in a good creative performance - making three key passes and maintaining a pass accuracy of 84 per cent.

Kevin De Bruyne was a constant creative threat during City's win against Fulham, making an incredible seven key passes and creating three big chances - one of which was turned in by Gvardiol.

The Belgian has returned to fitness and form at the right time for the Mancunians, featuring in the majority of their latest unbeaten streak in the league and helping to guide them closer to an unprecedented fourth straight title.

De Bruyne heat map Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa produced a superb performance from the bench in their victory against Bournemouth, first assisting Bryan Mbeumo before going on to score a 95th-minute winner.

His introduction changed the game for the Bees and Wissa's injection of energy at the top end of the pitch helped Thomas Frank's side to their third win in their last five games.

Jhon Duran wrote himself into Aston Villa history on Monday night after his two late goals in a 3-3 draw against Liverpool put the Villains' within touching distance of a spot in the Champions League next season.

The Colombian struck twice in the dying stages of the match to ensure his side came away with a valuable point, turning the game on its head with a superb late cameo.

Duran's brace earned him a perfect 10, becoming just the seventh Premier League player to achieve that feat this season.

Duran v Liverpool Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

Another player who made a big impact off the bench at the weekend was Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, who got them on level terms away at Forest before Jackson went on to win the tie for the Blues.

Sterling stepped up when his team needed him, cutting inside onto his right foot and rifling an effort into the far corner.

His goal helped form a solid comeback from the London club who are making a late push for a top six finish.