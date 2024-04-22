Premier League Team of the Week: Creatives Eze, Bailey and Gakpo lead the way

A slightly reduced Premier League schedule was on offer this weekend caused by the FA Cup semi-finals, but that didn't stop those in action from producing some top displays.

Utilising Flashscore's dedicated player ratings system, it's time to look into who has made our latest Team of the Week!

Goalkeeper

Arijanet Muric, 8.9 (Burnley)

Arijanet Muric has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently for his catalogue of errors, but he redeemed himself with a strong showing in Burnley's emphatic 4-1 win at relegation rivals Sheffield United.

The Kosovo international made a whopping 10 saves - eight of which were inside the penalty area - to help the Clarets claim a big win on the road as they look to beat the drop.

Arijanet Muric's stats against Sheffield United Opta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

Defence

Lorenz Assignon, 8.7 (Burnley)

Muric's teammate Lorenz Assignon had a similarly enjoyable afternoon at Bramall Lane by contributing to a goal and an assist from right-back.

The 23-year-old Frenchman got on the scoresheet after jinking his way into the box to poke home before he set up Lyle Foster's strike in the second half.

Ethan Pinnock, 7.9 (Brentford)

Ethan Pinnock's return to the Brentford line-up proved to be invaluable as his commanding performance helped the Bees dismantle Luton 5-1.

The Jamaica centre-back made four clearances, one clearance, block, tackle and interception apiece and got on the scoresheet with a towering header.

Sergio Reguilon, 8.8 (Brentford)

Pinnock can have his teammate Sergio Reguilon to thank for his goal, with the Spaniard keeping up his strong run of displays with a top showing of his own at Kenilworth Road.

The Tottenham loanee came away from the thrashing with a lovely assist - his pinpoint corner being headed in by Pinnock in the second half.

Midfield

Leon Bailey, 8.4 (Aston Villa)

Bournemouth were unable to stop the quality of Leon Bailey, whose goal and assist helped push Aston Villa further towards securing a Champions League spot.

Bailey was superb throughout Villa's 3-1 win creating a match-high six chances - one of which was converted by Morgan Rogers - while netting himself at the back post.

Idrissa Gueye, 8.1 (Everton)

Everton's Idrissa Gueye was all action in midfield as he helped the Toffees claim a significant 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Senegal international won six duels and made four tackles and found the back of the net with a low strike from long range.

Eberechi Eze, 8.8 (Crystal Palace)

Eberechi Eze was one of the standouts as a first-half blitz from Crystal Palace pushed the Eagles to an eventual 5-2 win over West Ham.

He notched a stellar goal and assist at Selhurst Park, netting spectacularly with an acrobatic finish before he fed a cheeky pass into Jean-Philippe Mateta to pad the score further.

Dwight McNeil, 8.3 (Everton)

Dwight McNeil worked tirelessly in Everton's win against Forest and like Gueye, scored from range from pretty much the exact same distance.

McNeil picked the ball up and lashed in his effort via the post to seal a crucial three points as Everton gave themselves some padding away from relegation danger.

Attack

Michael Olise, 8.9 (Crystal Palace)

Michael Olise dealt West Ham so much damage it was enough to earn him an 8.9 match rating - the joint-highest of any player alongside Muric.

The young French winger notched a goal and assist like Eze, opening proceedings with a headed finish before his low cross was converted by Mateta later in the first half.

Michael Olise's stats against West Ham Opta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

Yoane Wissa, 8.3 (Brentford)

Yoane Wissa proved too much for Luton as he bagged two goals to move onto 10 for the season.

The DR Congo forward opened the scoring with a super first-time effort into the top corner from outside the box, before tapping home his second on the stroke of half-time.

Cody Gakpo, 8.2 (Liverpool)

A rejigged line-up helped Liverpool maintain their title challenge with a 3-1 win at Fulham, and Cody Gakpo impressed during the Reds' visit to the capital.

Gakpo won seven duels from a spot on the left wing and came away from Craven Cottage with an assist after feeding in Diogo Jota, who netted the insurance goal in the second half.