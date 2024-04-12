Fantasy Premier League: Planning continues ahead of crucial Double Gameweeks

Fantasy Premier League: Planning continues ahead of crucial Double Gameweeks
Flashscore
Some normality resumes for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with the return of a week-long deadline for Gameweek 33.

This is what looks to be another somewhat straightforward round before chaos ensues with Double Gameweeks on the horizon, with the big one in 34 approaching.

We learned of the final big Double Gameweek of the season in Gameweek 37 during the week with six teams impacted after the rescheduling of three fixtures.

It is now a very key point in time that can make or break a manager's campaign, so let's get into what to look out for ahead of Saturday's deadline.

Planning ahead of doubles continues

As already mentioned, we received more information in terms of the remaining schedule and which teams we should be looking to target in the closing stages of the campaign.

Those managers that still have the Free Hit chip will be likely to take advantage of all the doublers in Gameweek 34 and those without will be continuing to build towards maximising doublers via free transfers.

There is also Gameweek 35 to consider which is a smaller Double Gameweek containing just Chelsea and Tottenham, who are the only teams this season to have two doubles remaining.

Saving a transfer this week to have two free for Gameweek 34 looks to be a smart move, but that is dependent on what chip strategy is being run over the next few rounds.

Those who still have the Free Hit in their pocket will be a bit more relaxed as they won't need to plan moves next week given they can field any team they want in 34 before it reverts.

Any transfer this week can be used to attack Gameweek 33 as a short-term punt - particularly if the Wildcard is still available and played in Gameweek 35 when the big double has passed.

In preparation, a double-up on Arsenal's defence supplemented by Bukayo Saka (£8.9m) is safe with the Gunners at home to Aston Villa in 33 before doubling against Wolves and Chelsea next week.

Liverpool players are also likely to be a hot commodity with Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) the main attraction and the likes of Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m), Luis Diaz (£7.7m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.7m) popular with two decent-looking games coming in 34.

Who to captain?

Like the last round, there are a good number of captaincy options in Gameweek 33 with some of the top assets boasting strong fixtures.

But cutting everything out, Erling Haaland (£14.3m) is the best-looking choice on paper this week with City playing at home to Luton.

There won't be or won't have been many better fixture match-ups on the calendar and this looks prime for returns for Haaland, who got back in among the goals last week against Palace.

And if that isn't enough, the Norwegian striker scored FIVE goals against Luton as City surged to a 6-2 win in the FA Cup fifth round in February.

There will be a hint of doubt over whether Haaland starts but it will take some bravery to fully steer clear of him, so a strong vice-captain will also be needed.

Someone like Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) could be a big differential with a home game against Palace to come after having been partially in midweek for Liverpool's European endeavours.

Salah has a superb record against the Eagles - eight goals and five assists in nine appearances - so is also extremely tempting in a Liverpool team that has no issues scoring, especially at Anfield. 

Another bigger differential could be Cole Palmer (£6.1m), who is in scintillating form with a whopping 40 points in the last three Gameweeks, with his Chelsea side at home to Everton.

Who to buy?

Darwin Nunez (£7.7m) - The Uruguayan is a top option with a great home fixture against Palace before a good-looking two fixtures in Gameweek 34 against Fulham and Everton.

There aren't too many forwards that have a good fixture this week then double after that, so the chaos of Nunez has plenty of potential for big returns.

Kai Havertz (£7.3m) - If you aren't on triple Arsenal already, Havertz looks to be a decent transfer having hit form at the perfect time and he is also a differential.

The Germany international has notched five goals and five assists in his last seven games for 69 points and plays Villa at home before doubling against Wolves and Chelsea.

For those dead-ending their team over the next couple of weeks before a Wildcard in Gameweek 35, there are also some excellent short-term picks to look at.

Brentford take on Sheffield United at home this week so players such as Sergio Reguilon (£4.4m) and Ivan Toney (£8.1m) look to be top options.

Someone like Newcastle's Alexander Isak could also be a handy pick against a leaky Tottenham side before a tasty-looking fixture run to end the season.

