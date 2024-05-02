'Big stage' Sancho back to his best in Champions League semi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. 'Big stage' Sancho back to his best in Champions League semi
'Big stage' Sancho back to his best in Champions League semi
Sancho was the match's standout player
Sancho was the match's standout playerProfimedia
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Wednesday that winger Jadon Sancho's (24) excellent performance in his side's 1-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain was brought out by the "big stage".

"He's shown that really often in training," he said. "It's maybe not so easy to bring it onto the field, especially when you haven't had rhythm for a while.

"We know his quality and we saw it again today. We knew we needed a performance like that from Jadon."

But the player knows it is only half-time in the tie as Dortmund seek to reach June's Champions League final at Wembley.

"It's not over. We've still got to go to Paris and get the job done there," said Sancho.

Sancho was constantly dangerous on both flanks as well as in the middle on Wednesday, showing the quality which earned him a big-money move from Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021.

The England winger dribbled at will, carving up the PSG defence. He laid on a terrific late chance when he slid a pass to Julian Brandt on the penalty spot, with Dortmund denied by some excellent defending from Marquinhos.

Speaking with CBS Sports, Sancho credited Dortmund's 80,000-strong crowd for getting the side across the line.

"Week in week out, that's how it is. It helps us a lot. When we hear our fans we're so motivated from the start so we just can't wait to play."

Sancho said he hoped to back up the complete performance at the Parc des Princes next week.

"Hopefully I can carry on. I take it game by game. Performances like today, I hope they just carry on."

The 24-year-old, who joined Dortmund on a six-month loan in January, having been banished from the United first team by manager Erik ten Hag.

When he arrived in Dortmund, Sancho had played just three matches off the bench in the entire Premier League season, and had not taken part in a game since August.

Sancho said he had not thought about a return to Man United.

"I don't know. I'm just focused on the present right now."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueSancho JadonDortmundPSGManchester United
Related Articles
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Updated
Edin Terzic seeks Dortmund reaction in Champions League return against Atletico
Jadon Sancho grateful to Dortmund for believing in him after Man Utd struggles
Show more
Football
Leverkusen looking to seize 'second chance' in Europa League, says Alonso
Leonardo Balerdi: 'Marseille deserve a title after so many years of waiting'
Copa América 2024: What are the 14 stadiums that will host matches?
Bundesliga secure fifth Champions League spot ahead of Premier League
Ralf Rangnick turns down Bayern Munich offer to remain Austria manager
Dortmund need to improve in return leg at PSG despite win, says Terzic
Home comforts can help PSG overturn Dortmund deficit, says Luis Enrique
OPINION: Going under the radar, Gasperini's Atalanta are one of the teams of the season
Deschamps says France among Euro 'favourites' but warns of 'tough group'
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings