Dortmund need to improve in return leg at PSG despite win, says Terzic

Borussia Dortmund's disciplined performance against favourites Paris St Germain earned them a 1-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg win but next week's return encounter will be far tougher, said their coach Edin Terzic.

The Ruhr Valley club bagged the winner in the 36th minute through Niclas Fullkrug to take a slim advantage going into Tuesday's return leg in Paris.

"We showed a very good game, a narrow win but a deserved one," Terzic told a press conference. "It was a great teamwork performance that got us there. We wanted that small advantage. We know next week will most likely be tougher than today."

"This is just half-time and next week will be a different story. It won't be easy to deal with their power play in front of a home crowd. We felt it today from the 45th to the 60th minute."

PSG improved after the break and twice hit the woodwork in the 51st minute while also missing several more chances."We felt their quality. We showed our best game against PSG but next week they will have a euphoric backing of their fans and they will want to turn the tie around," Terzic said.

Dortmund have already secured something tangible from the first leg, with their win confirming another Champions League spot for Germany for next season for which they look to be the main beneficiaries.

They have struggled in the Bundesliga this season and are currently in fifth place with three games to play.

"We wanted to qualify for the Champions League through the Bundesliga and not this way," Terzic said. "But the fact that it will be enough to qualify as fifth is also partly down to our success, our contribution.

"Our minimum goal was to qualify for the Champions League. Now it (added spot) does not improve our Bundesliga season but it does offer a softer landing."