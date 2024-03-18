Premier League Team of the Week: Fulham shine among reduced fixtures

Another weekend of Premier League action has passed, although due to the FA Cup quarter-finals only four fixtures were played out.

Despite this, given that it's now the international break and there won't be domestic matches for another two weeks, Flashscore have put together another Premier League Team of the Week.

Our side is selected based on our player ratings system, with the 11 best performers included in the team.

Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Bernd Leno made five saves during Fulham's surprise 3-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, with the German putting in a top performance between the sticks.

Leno was comfortable throughout the match and did well when called upon, keeping an eighth clean sheet of the season - the joint-second highest in the league.

DEF - Timothy Castagne, 7.8 (Fulham)

Another top performer for Fulham - one of five to make our Team of the Week - was Belgian fullback Timothy Castagne.

The defender was important at both ends of the pitch, providing an assist in the second half while also making three tackles and two interceptions.

Castagne heat map Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

Luton picked up a valuable point in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, keeping them in touching distance of Premier League survival.

Central defender Reece Burke shone during the draw, getting an assist for their late equaliser while also remaining resolute at the back with one clearance off the line, three blocks, an interception and a tackle.

DEF - Antonee Robinson, 8.3 (Fulham)

Antonee Robinson has quietly gone about his business as one of the league's better left-backs this season, standing out several times for Fulham.

He excelled again at the weekend, putting in a top showing against Spurs with one assist, four interceptions and two tackles - earning the highest rating of any player at Craven Cottage.

It has been a difficult season so far for Burnley, although things look slightly better following their 2-1 win over Brentford.

One of the Clarets' top performers was January signing Lorenz Assignon who provided a constant threat from out wide - making four key passes and creating one big chance during the victory.

MID - Ross Barkley, 7.7 (Luton)

Ross Barkley has been one of the Premier League's surprise packages this season, excelling in a Luton side bravely battling to stay in the division.

The Englishman was on good form again at the weekend, helping the Hatters to an important late draw with his influential play in the middle of the park.

MID - Joao Palhinha, 7.6 (Fulham)

Had things panned out differently in the transfer window, Joao Palhinha may not be playing for Fulham right now, but the midfielder remained in London and the Cottagers are reaping the benefits of his good form.

Palhinha was another standout performer in the win against Spurs, making four tackles, two interceptions and one clearance in a top showing from defensive midfield - not allowing the visitors to put together any real threatening patterns of play.

Palhinha stats v Spurs Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

MID - Jacob Bruun Larsen, 7.6 (Burnley)

Jacob Bruun Larsen gave Burnley an early lead from the penalty spot during their win against Brentford.

The winger continued to threaten the Bees' defence and made one key pass while also putting in five crosses - finding himself unlucky not to add an assist to his earlier goal.

The best performer from the four games over the weekend was Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, who earned an 8.5 player rating for his role in their 1-1 draw at Luton.

Gibbs-White was at his creative best during the draw, making four key passes and creating two big chances on top of getting the assist for Chris Wood's opener.

Gibbs-White v Luton Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

FWD - Rodrigo Muniz, 8.0 (Fulham)

Rodrigo Muniz is perhaps the most in-from striker in the Premier League right now and the Brazilian continued his hot streak by netting twice in Fulham's victory against Spurs.

Muniz showed incredible composure after a superb first touch for the opener before squeezing in his second on the hour mark - taking his league tally to seven for the season.

FWD - Wilson Odobert, 8.0 (Burnley)

Burnley's Wilson Odobert played well during their first win of 2024, bagging an assist and making three key passes on top of three shots and one big chance missed.

The winger was unlucky not to score, but his creative output earned the Clarets a much-needed three points in their fight for Premier League safety.